AARON FOX doesn’t expect it to take Sheffield Steelers’ two newest recruits too long to get up to speed in their new surroundings.

Forward Maxim Golod was thrown straight in for his Steelers’ debut for Wednesday night’s Champions Hockey League clash with Eisbaren Berlin at the Utilita Arena.

For defenceman Veeti Vainio, it was only his second appearance in a Steelers’ jersey having arrived in time for last Sunday’s 5-2 Elite League win over Belfast Giants.

Both impressed Steelers’ head coach Fox, who is confident they will quickly settle, helped further by games this weekend against Coventry Blaze and Fife Flyers before heading out to Germany for Tuesday’s second leg of their last 16 CHL tie.

“We’ll get through some stuff with those two and get them on the same page,” said Fox. “They both played well on Wednesday.

“Maxim was really hard on pucks and pushed the pace and you could see his battle level is really good in tight areas. His speed and skill will be good at our level and the more comfortable they both get, the better they will get.”

Another player who might gain more ice time with the Steelers on Saturday – availability and injuries permitting – is forward Sam Tremblay, who impressed so much against Berlin, scoring a crucial second period goal and generally unsettling the German visitors on every shift.

The 29-year-old gets the majority of his ice time with Sheffield Steeldogs, but has also gained plenty of shifts with the Steelers since the start of the season, including five games in the CHL.

SETTLING IN: Defenceman Veeti Vainio has impressed for Sheffield Steelers after being thrown in at the deep end against, first, Belfast Giants, and then Eisbaren Berlin in the CHL. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

The Steeldogs lost 5-2 on Friday night at Milton Keynes Lightning with Tremblay scoring both of their goals, taking his tally for the season in NIHL National to 13, in an overall points haul of 30.

Ben Morgan’s team are without a game on Saturday before hosting Romford Raiders at Ice Sheffield on Sunday.

With the Steelers heading straight to Germany on Monday from Scotland after their Elite League clash at Fife Flyers, Tremblay could potentially spend all weekend with them and be on the flight to Berlin.