LAST month the creation of a player pathway from junior level right to the Elite League took another major step forward.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Sheffield Steelers’ and Sheffield Steeldogs’ owner Tony Smith, the collaboration with Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy is the latest development in his quest to ensure the city holds on to its brightest hockey talent.

In previous years, kids have started out at the Academy, only to move on elsewhere, in terms of either their junior or senior careers, sometimes both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as well as hanging on to potential Steelers’ players of the future, Smith is also keen to open his arms to welcome back those who felt their hockey futures lay elsewhere outside of Sheffield - as well as anyone who would like to try and make it to the UK’s top level.

The ‘Made in Sheffield’ slogan is something that came to the fore when Smith completed his takeover of the Steeldogs in the late summer of 2023.

Now, through investment from the Steelers’ ownership, the Sheffield Scimitars - who play in the UK’s third tier NIHL North One - will provide another formal stepping stone, as will North Two’s Sheffield Titans - to enable juniors to step up as and when coaches determine they are ready.

Unlike the Steeldogs, which is under full control of the Steelers, the initial involvement with the Scimitars and the Academy for Smith is primarily financial and general support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the facilities in Sheffield – twin ice pads at the purpose-built Ice Sheffield to complement the Steelers playing at the neighbouring Utilita Arena – it would seem natural that homegrown players would come all the way through the system to go on and play at the top level in South Yorkshire on a regular basis.

But, for various reasons, it has been the exception, rather than the norm.

In recent years, Liam Kirk - a 2018 NHL Draft pick by the Arizona Coyotes and now plying his trade with Eisbaren Berlin - and the late Alex Graham are the prime examples of youngsters making it through from the juniors through to the Steelers.

Because of a number of two-way deals put in place last summer, a number of current Steeldogs players have made the step up to the EIHL with the Steelers this season - Sam Tremblay, Ivan Bjorkly-Nordstrom, Finlay Ulrick and Nathan Ripley - the latter pair having spent part of their junior careers in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, under the Steelers’ watchful eye, it is hoped to increase the number of players making their hockey journeys from start to finish in Sheffield.

THE WAY FORWARD: Sheffield Steeldogs' players train alongside some of the younger players coming through the Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy, part of an intended pathway from juniors to the Elite League. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“It’s always been a concern, for me, how kids have left Sheffield, for various reasons - mainly because of the politics involved,” said Smith.

“The Steelers is a big draw, it’s a big club, it’s one of the biggest in the country, everybody would want to play for the Steelers.

“And the Steeldogs is a stepping stone to that but we also needed another level, and we needed the Scimitars to be that stepping stone to Steeldogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it made sense to work closely with the Scimitars. It’s going to stay under Academy control, we’re not taking over that club lock, stock and barrel like we have the Steeldogs.

PLANNING AHEAD: Tony Smith, owner of Sheffield Steelers and Sheffield Steeldogs - wants to make the Steel City the premier place for talented youngsters to further their hockey careers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“But we are going to work with them and fund that club so that life is a little bit easier at that level for Abi White and other people on the committee to help ease the financial burden on some of the parents, too.”

Smith wants to make Sheffield a hockey haven for youngsters, to the point where they have no need to venture outside the city to further their ambitions.

“There have been some changes, some coaching changes in Sheffield,” added Smith. “We’re a little bit involved with the coaches and we’re working with them now - Martin White, Mark Illingworth and Stevie Weeks are taking more control down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then we’ve got Ben Morgan at the Steeldogs, who has been around Sheffield forever, at junior level, he came through the Academy and he knows everyone, plus Stevie Duncombe who is working with him.

“So these are faces that are very familiar, faces that people trust and now that the Scimitars, Steeldogs and the Steelers are effectively all one organisation, all one club working together, I’m hoping that word gets out that kids should come back to Sheffield - that’s the real message that we’re trying to put out.