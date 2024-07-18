IF Patrick Watling has anything like the same impact he enjoyed last year second time around for Sheffield Steelers, head coach Aaron Fox will understandably be a happy man.

Second in overall scoring for the Steelers on their way to securing a historic treble of league, cup and play-off trophies, the 30-year-old winger was often a go-to guy in a team full of such characters.

With a large contingent of last year’s roster already having returned, it should come as no surprise that the left-handed Canadian wants to be part of that group for at least another season - although there were opportunities to continue his career elsewhere.

“Of course with the year we had there are always other options,” said Watling. “But with so many of last year’s team returning, the chance to win again and add to that the opportunity to play in the Champions Hockey League, the decision was not a hard one

STICKING AROUND: Patrick Watling had a pivotal role in Sheffield Steelers' treble success in 2023-24. He is back to defend that silverware in 2024-25. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“When you arrive at a new club there is always some uncertainty, how you will settle and how things will pan out - but knowing I was coming back to a great organisation and city made this decision easier.”

Fox insisted Watling – who scored 27 goals and 76 points in just 68 games last year – was a crucial piece of the puzzle for his team.

“He was an impact player for us last year,” explained the Steelers’ boss.

“He has the ability to change the game on his own, he plays with high pace and compete and is extremely hard to handle on the rush.

“Patrick was a big part of our power play being first in the league and a player that I still think has more in the tank with being able to focus just on hockey.