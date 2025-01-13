Sheffield Steelers reminded how much more hard work lies ahead despite near-perfect weekend
But Sheffield Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox and his players are under no illusions - not while they remain third in the Elite League regular season standings, trailing leaders Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants.
There are no ‘small’ weekends to come over the next three months or so for anyone wishing to lift the championship trophy come that first weekend in April.
Having taken five years and endured several near misses before landing his first league title as Steelers coach, Fox has found out the hard way what is required to be successful in the UK’s top tier.
And despite enjoying a weekend that saw them follow a 5-0 win over Coventry Blaze with an 8-0 triumph against bottom club Fife Flyers - both on home ice - he and his players are taking nothing for granted.
“I liked our vibe at the weekend and the feeling that our group has right now,” said Fox. “You can tell that when we’re doing all the little things right and out-competing teams, we are a very good hockey team.
“I’m really happy with how we’re rolling right now but there is still a lot of hockey left to be played here and we’ve seen how important momentum is and now it;’s all about making sure we’re ready for what is a huge weekend.”
That “huge” weekend sees the Steelers hit the road after enjoying home comforts for the last few days, first heading to Glasgow Clan on Friday night before hopping across the Irish Sea to take on title rivals Belfast 24 hours later.
With Cardiff in Continental Cup Final on home ice and not back at it in the league until January 25, the weekend offers a chance for both teams to crank up the pressure on their Welsh rivals.
And as long as netminder Matt Greenfield can continue the kind of form that brought him two shutouts at the weekend, Fox believes the Steelers are always in with a chance.
“Greener has been elite, zero goals on the weekend,” added the Steelers’ head coach. “What I will say is that when Greener is playing at the level that he is right now, it makes our hockey team very, very, good.”