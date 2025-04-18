CAPTAIN Robert Dowd is determined to help his Sheffield Steelers team shake off the “hurt” of losing their Elite League crown by leading them to a second successive post-season party.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers took their title fight down to the final day of the regular season two weeks ago, only to be pipped by his former club, who he won one of six EIHL league titles with back in 2011.

Belfast also won the Challenge Cup in March and head into the Play-off Finals Weekend in Nottingham hoping to secure a repeat of the treble they achieved two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEADER OF THE PACK: Sheffield Steelers' captain, Robert Dowd. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

But Dowd is keen to throw a spanner in the works by ensuring the Steelers hold on to their play-off title.

“They are a fantastic group of guys and people,” Dowd said of a team who also lit up the Champions Hockey League this season when reaching the knockout stages.

“It’s been a slightly different group to last year, but we’ve still enjoyed some success.

“The way we played in the CHL earlier in the season was absolutely amazing and I’d love nothing more than to lift some silverware with these guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Belfast have done a fantastic job, obviously, winning the league and cup. We took them to the wire in that last (league) game and it hurts - but that is the nature of the sport and they fully deserved it, they have had a great season

“But trying to cap off our own season with some silverware is a big thing for us and we’re going to be fully focused on that.”

Standing in the Steelers’ path are Nottingham Panthers in Saturday’s second semi-final, a team Dowd has respect for after the way they also kept themselves in the title frame until the final weekend.

“Danny Stewart (Panthers’ coach) has done a really good job there,” added Dowd. “He’s put together a great team and they’ve got a great core of guys there right now who are playing some very good hockey.