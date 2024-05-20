ROBERT DOWD said Great Britain had to learn from their relegation at the World Championships and target another immediate return to the top tier.

GB couldn’t secure the result that would have kept them at the top level of the world game for another year, going down 5-2 to Norway at Prague Arena.

Pete Russell’s team went into the Group A clash knowing a regulation win would see them avoid an immediate return to Division 1A and send their Norwegian opponents down instead. But they came up against a team also in desperation mode, determined to remain among the elite nations where they have been since 2005.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Steelers and GB captain Dowd said the team would now aim to finish their campaign on a high by clinching a first win of the tournament against Austria on Tuesday.

“It’s a frustrating one for us because we came into the game thinking we could take the points, but we just didn’t have a good first period,” said Dowd.

“We can’t hang our heads – what’s done is done now and we’re going to have to rebuild and come back stronger next year and try to get promoted again.

“The boys didn’t stop all game but that first period is what buried us. We got a goal back, but there’s a reason they have been at this level for so long, they can get it done in those kind of situations.

“We’ve got to learn from it and move on. In the last 10 years, we’ve gone from being in the third tier to playing at the top level for four out of the last five years.

TOUGH NIGHT: Cole Shudra battles for possession with Norway's Max Krogdahl during Monday's Group A clash at Prague Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“So, it has come on leaps and bounds and in great strides, but this is one of those where we now need to try and finish off the tournament on a high.

“We want to hear our song at least once at this tournament, so we’ll try to make that happen.”

In truth, GB’s hopes were over by the end of the first period after Norway raced into a 3-0 lead.

Their cause was harmed further when Maltby-born Liam Kirk – destined for Germany’s DEL next season after a successful 2023-24 campaign with HV Litvinov in Czechia – missed most of the second period having gone into the game suffering from a sickness bug.

DETERMINED: Captain Robert Dowd said GB would aim to earn another instant return to the top tier of the World Championships. Picture: Dean Woolley.

He returned for a few shifts in the third but his influence was much diminished compared to earlier games.

Two goals in two minutes had Norway ahead inside six minutes, Markus Vikingstad beating Jackson Whistle at 4.34 before Patrick Thoresen doubled his team’s advantage at 6.36.

It got worse for GB when Eskild Bakke Olsen made it 3-0 with 12.25 on the clock, which was how it stayed until the end of a first period which saw Norway outshoot their rivals 13-8.

The second period was less than two minutes old when any lingering comeback hope there may have been was shot down when Michael Brandsegg-Nygard made it 4-0.

DOWN AND OUT: GB's players and coaches show their frustration on the bench during Monday's 5-2 loss to Norway at Prague Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Brett Perlini got the underdogs on the board through a nicely-worked power play goal with Dowd in the 25th minute but further chances were hard to come by, Norway restoring their four-goal lead at 44.36 with a second for Bakke Olsen.

Ollie Betteridge broke free to make it 5-2 with a nice backhand finish at 47.25, but the game was long gone and, with it, GB’s hopes of survival.

"This team has emptied the bag for the whole tournament,” said head coach Russell. “We lost Kirky (Liam Kirk) who had been ill all night and then we lost Cam Critchlow.

"This is the hardest tournament we've been to. We've come up against top-class players and I think every player has done the country proud. We've been facing the best teams in the world.

"We've been at the top level for four of the past five years and that's an achievement. We desperately wanted to stay up but it wasn't to be.