SAM TREMBLAY will get an extended opportunity to show why Aaron Fox brought him in for the Elite League title run-in when Sheffield Steelers enjoy home ice twice this weekend.

The Steelers play host first to Guildford Flames today at the Utilita Arena before welcoming Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

It is hoped home ice advantage will enable Aaron Fox’s team to secure a four-point weekend and hope leaders Belfast Giants slip up at either Fife Flyers or Glasgow Clan as the Steelers look to close the current three-point gap that exists with eight games remaining.

They will have to make do without forward Mark Simpson and defenceman Brien Diffley after head coach Fox said it was “highly unlikely” the pair would be recovered in time.

STEPPING UP: Sheffield Steelers' sam Tremblay. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

Centre Simpson was injured in last Saturday’s 2-1 shootout defeat at Nottingham Panthers, while Diffley was forced from the ice early during the 4-3 home win against Glasgow 24 hours later.

It means opportunities for ice time will be up for grabs, with Canadian Tremblay - added to the Steelers roster on a full-time basis from affiliate team Sheffield Steeldogs just before the transfer deadline - set to fill the hole left by the influential Simpson.

British forward Finlay Ulrick will also ice with the Steelers against Guildford to add some welcome depth.

Defensively, the Steelers remain well-stocked, especially with Kevin Tansey responding well to his first run out in almost a month in the win over Glasgow.

SIDELINED: Sheffield Steelers' defenceman, Brien Diffley. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“Simmer and Diff are extremely important pieces for us, you can’t replicate what Mark brings to our group,” said Fox.

“Diff is one of those smooth-skating steady D who we play against other team’s best players night in and night out - they are both going to be a tough miss for us.

“But Trembs has come in and played an important role for our group. He’ll come in and centre that Simpson line well. He brings an extra energy to the group because of the way that he plays, hard and physical.

“Fin (Ulrick) will also play on Saturday with us and add some much-needed depth.”

Fox acknowledges that time is running out for the Steelers to close the gap and retain their regular season crown, with Belfast desperate to win the league championship for the fourth time in five seasons

They will also be keen to repeat their treble triumph of two years ago, having got the first piece of silverware available with their midweek win over Cardiff in the Challenge Cup Final.

“We gained a point on them last weekend, but it would have been nice to have gained two, obviously,” added Fox. “Eight games isn’t a ton of hockey left and we just need to keep collecting as many points as possible and hope we get some help.