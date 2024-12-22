AARON FOX admitted his Sheffield Steelers team were “mentally weak” and lacking “identity” after their hopes of retaining their Elite League regular season crown took a further hit in South Wales.

For all the plaudits that came their way during a memorable Champions Hockey League campaign, the Steelers are finding - much like the Belfast Giants did when competing in Europe last season - that domestic form suffers as a result.

Saturday night’s chastening 5-1 defeat at the hands of leaders Cardiff Devils, was their third straight defeat and one which saw them drop to fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday night’s games.

The Steelers’ current troubles can be attributed to one main factor - fatigue, both mentally and physically, having played 11 more games at this stage of the season than in 2023-24 as they marched towards a magnificent grand slam.

And unless they can find a way to halt their current slump soon - they have won just three of their last 10 games, losing the last three - they too are likely to emulate Belfast in ending the follow-up season to a grand slam year with nothing to show for their efforts.

One positive for head coach Fox and his players is that there are still 34 league games to play, although they have already lost eight games - just one shy than the total number of defeats throughout last season’s title-winning campaign.

“It’s tough for our group right now, obviously,” said Fox, who was without captain Robert Dowd and defenceman Veeti Vainio again at the Vindico Arena. “When you get outworked, outcompeted and outbattled like we’ve done the last couple of games, you expect a response.

“And I feel like when things aren’t going well, your confidence is a little low and that’s where you’ve got to simplify your game and make sure you outcompete the guy across from you – but we’re not doing that at the moment.

OUTGUNNED: Sheffield Steelers were a distant second-best against hosts Cardiff Devils in their 5-1 defeat on Saturday night. Picture: Rebecca Brain/EIHL Media.

“So it’s a frustrating time for our group right now. It’s one thing to lose hockey games when you’re playing well and not getting bounces, but there is no identity in our group right now and that’s what the most frustrating thing is for me as a coach.

“We have a really good group of guys and have tons of character in there and we’ve been through a lot as a group last year and had some success.

“And we’ve played some really good hockey in stretches this year, so I know there is substance there but, right now, we are mentally weak.

"It feels like the first mistake that we make ends up in the back of our net and we just almost wilt to the pressure and it’s just not been good enough.”

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Riley Brandt celebrates putting Cardiff Devils 2-0 ahead in South Wales against Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Rebecca Brain/EIHL Media.

Fox praised his team’s start in Cardiff but they were put on the backfoot when the Devils established a stranglehold with two goals in a minute, Josh MacDonald breaking clear down the middle and backhanding past Matt Greenfield at 09.11 before a mix-up behind the net between the Steelers goalie and Joona Huttula saw the puck worked to Riley Brandt to fire home 53 seconds later.

The worst possible start to the second period saw the Steelers’ hopes of a comeback hindered further when Joey Martin was allowed time and space to make it 3-0 just 17 seconds in.

Another quickfire double in the 35th minute put the game beyond doubt, Ben Davies with a simple conversion at 34.20 being followed by a marker from Kohen Olischefski 18 seconds later, which prompted Greenfield to be replaced by Jere Huhtamaa.

