AARON FOX felt Sheffield Steelers paid the price for failing to battle for 60 minutes after they saw their unbeaten start to the domestic season ended by Manchester Storm.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defending champions still took a point from their Challenge Cup clash in Altrincham on Saturday night, edged out 4-3 after a penalty shoot-out.

“We’ll take the point and learn some things,” said a frustrated Fox. “We know this is a hard building to come into if you’re not willing to out-compete that team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always very difficult, they throw lots of pucks at the net, go hard on the forecheck and you have to come here and be ready to move your feet and make hard plays.

EDGED OUT: Sheffield Steelers' Dominic Cormier comes under pressure from Manchester Storm's Loren Ulett on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Mark Ferriss/EIHL Media.

“And I felt like we didn’t do that for 60 minutes and, I know it’s a cliche, but if you’re only going to play the right way for 35-40 minutes, any team in this league is going to make you pay.”

The Steelers went ahead with just over nine minutes on the board when Finlay Ulrick benefitted from a bad bounce off the boards to open the scoring.

Storm responded 52 seconds later through Jake Durflinger, who lifted the puck high past Marco De Filippo and got themselves ahead at 13.13 when the Steelers goalie was caught playing the puck behind his net and didn’t make it back to his crease in time before Durflinger finished off Loren Ulett’s pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon Whistle went five-hole on Storm goalie Evan Weninger just after the halfway mark but the Steelers had to come from behind again after Gianluca Estevez beat De Filippo low down at 45.15.

The leveller came via an excellent backhand pass from Patrick Watling to set up Mikko Juusola who finished on his backhand at 51.10.

The hosts thought they had won in just under two minutes into overtime only for the goal to be ruled out for goalie interference.