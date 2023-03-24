AARON FOX believes Sheffield Steelers are yet to play their ‘best’ hockey against Belfast Giants – Friday night is potentially their last chance to do so.

Even a win for the Steelers at the Odyssey Arena for the first time this season is unlikely to be enough to save their Elite League title hopes - trailing the leaders by five points with four games remaining as they do.

The Steelers head coach hasn’t completely ruled his side out from clinching their first regular season crown since 2016 just yet but, as it stands it would appear that only Guildford Flames can realistically stop Adam Keefe’s side from lifting the title for a third straight year. But, you never know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to believe that the league is still possible,” said Fox, whose team have been shutout by the Giants in their two most recent meetings. “We haven’t played our best hockey against Belfast and it’s important that we go there and play a good hockey game.

“I know mathematically it’s not over yet and that has to continue to be our mindset. This is going to be a huge game and we know that if we’re not mentally prepared they will make us pay.”

A regulation win for the Steelers would clearly renew hopes, with fourth-placed Cardiff Devils visiting the Utilita Arena on Sunday (face-off 4pm). A regulation loss would make it mathematically impossible to catch the Giants. If there were any further hope to cling to it would be the fact Belfast then have two home games against Manchester Storm and Guildford.

Manchester stunned Belfast by winning back-to-back games there in December, while Guildford – just two points back of the Giants – will clearly have no lack of incentive, although it could also be all over by the time they visit on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it requires a lot to happen elsewhere for the Steelers to get back in the title frame - too much, probably - with Fox already thinking of the post-season which gets underway in two weeks’ time.

CRUNCH TIME: Friday night at the Odyssey Arena really does offer Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox and his players a last-chance saloon to keep their already faint Elite League regular season title hopes alive. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

“It looks like it is going to be unlikely for the league right now with four to play,” added Fox who says forward Martin Latal is ‘day-to-day’ after injury restricted his ice time last weekend.