COMPARED to this stage of the season last year, Sheffield Steelers have played 11 more games this time around.

While the Champions Hockey League proved a rewarding and memorable experience for Aaron Fox and his players – not to mention their band of travelling fans – it has come at a cost, the Steelers struggling for consistency in the defence of their Elite League title, while they battle with some adversity on the injury front.

You could say that the last thing the 2023-24 grand slam winners need is a hectic festive schedule that brings them seven games in just 14 days.

But don’t expect Fox to use the physical impact felt by his players from those extra games as an excuse.

The Steelers head to Cardiff tonight looking to bounce back from a weekend that brought them defeats to Glasgow Clan and a resurgent Belfast Giants, who enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win on home ice against the reigning champions.

That result, coupled with a 4-1 midweek win over Coventry Blaze, has seen the second-placed Giants move to within four points of leaders Cardiff and with two games in hand.

The Steelers travel to South Wales sat fourth in the standings and also with two games in hand on Pete Russell’s team.

And while Fox insists their only game of the weekend is not a must-win encounter, he recognises the importance of his team’s second visit to South Wales.

“There’s still a ton of hockey to be played, there are going to be some ups and downs, obviously we’ve had a bit of a rough patch here in our game and we need to find a bit of consistency in our game,” insisted Fox.

“I feel like we have a very good hockey team and there’s a confidence in our group,” said Fox. “But if you’re going to get outworked, outbattled and outskated - like we were for the first period in Belfast - then you’re going to have a hard time winning hockey games.

“That is where it has to start from with our group and if we do that, I feel like we are a very hard team to beat.