THEIR nine-game winning streak in all competitions may have come to an end in Switzerland in midweek, but Sheffield Steelers are still looking to extend a different unbeaten record a bit closer to home.

Aaron Fox and his players were denied a fourth Champions Hockey League win in five games in the cruellest of fashions on Tuesday when they lost out 2-1 to Zurich Lions after a shoot-out, but they still remain well-placed to advance to the knockout stages for the first-ever time in the club’s history.

Back home in South Yorkshire, the Steelers have quickly turned their attentions to Elite League matters, in both the Challenge Cup and the league.

Tonight sees them head across the Pennines looking to extend their winning start to the defence of their Cup crown to five games against Manchester Storm.

Tomorrow will take them to Coventry Blaze where they will hope to make it a third straight win in the regular season schedule.

Regardless, it has been a stellar start to 2024-25 for Fox and his players, one they are determined to maintain.

“We’re 2-and-0 in the league and 4-and-0 in the cup and we want to continue that form,” said Fox.

“None of the games in either competition have been easy at all, but I feel like our substance always finds a way in these games to take over.”

Last season, the Steelers expected every EIHL rival to raise their game against them, given the successful campaign they produced, almost from day one.

Given the way they have taken Europe by storm this time around, Fox fully expects that pattern to continue.

“I think we always feel like we’re going to get the other team’s best,” said the Steelers’ head coach. “Maybe this year with the success we’ve had in Europe, it adds another layer to that.

“But when teams come into our building and there are 8,000 or so people there, that is a pretty easy game to get up for – similar to how easy it has been for us to get up for games in the Champions League.

“You can feel that energy before the puck drops and so we know that we’re going to get everyone’s best against us each time we step out on the ice.”