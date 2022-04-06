Sheffield Steelers swat aside Manchester Storm to set up huge Belfast Giants double-header

Aaron Fox’s side needed to take care of business and they did so.

Steelers comfortably beat Manchester Storm at the Utilita Sheffield Arena to set up a mouthwatering double-header with Belfast Giants this weekend with the Elite League title as good as on the line.

Steelers have four games left, three of them against the team whose lead at the top of the table they cut to one point last night.

Robert Dowd at the double for Sheffield Steelers (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Sheffield need to win two of those three games (in regulation), to put the destiny of the title in their own hands. Last night against Manchester was about maintaining that objective and they did so emphatically.

Marco Vallerand set them on the road to victory after just 58 seconds and Martin Latal made it two before Evan mosey made it 3-1 after just 12 minutes.

Tanner Eberle got a stick on Adrian Saxrud Danielsen’s shot before adding a fifth. Robert Dowd scored goals six and seven either side of the second intermission.

Latal added an eighth goal late on.