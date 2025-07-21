Sheffield Steelers unveil final piece of their defensive group for 2025-26 Elite League season
The 29-year-old American becomes the final piece of Sheffield Steelers’ defensive group for the 2025-26 Elite League campaign.
His decision was helped by seeing Canadian forward Evan Jasper make the switch to South Yorkshire from Austria, the two having played alongside each other for Vienna Capitals last season.
Dougherty – with more than 300 games in the AHL behind him – believes he can contribute offensively, but acknowledges, much like his new coach Aaron Fox, that his greatest strengths lie on the back end.
“I’m a two-way defenceman that can play in all situations,” said Dougherty. “I love killing penalties and I’m the guy you send over the boards in the last two minutes of a game to see it out – that’s my gig.
“I work hard, I’m an experienced guy and I hope that rubs off on the team.”
Prior to his season in the ICEHL with Vienna, the right-hander - drafted as a second round 51st overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators - spent a year in the DEL with Nurnberg Ice Tigers, that came on the back of a fourth season in the AHL, icing for the Belleville Senators following earlier spells in North America’s second tier with Milwaukee Admirals and Rochester Americans.
Having met up with Dougherty recently while back home in North America, Fox is confident his latest new signing will make his team better as they aim to land silverware next time out.
“Jack is a versatile defenseman that does all the little things right needed to win hockey games,” said Fox.
“He will play physical and get stops defensively. He blocks a ton of shots and is really smart on executing his retrievals and regroups.
“He was a full time AHL D-man and has had stops in the DEL and Austria. I think he will complement our group very well and will be someone we rely heavily on for the PK.”