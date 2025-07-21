YOU could argue the term ‘stay-at-home defenceman’ was created for somebody like Jack Dougherty.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old American becomes the final piece of Sheffield Steelers’ defensive group for the 2025-26 Elite League campaign.

His decision was helped by seeing Canadian forward Evan Jasper make the switch to South Yorkshire from Austria, the two having played alongside each other for Vienna Capitals last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougherty – with more than 300 games in the AHL behind him – believes he can contribute offensively, but acknowledges, much like his new coach Aaron Fox, that his greatest strengths lie on the back end.

INCOMING: American-born defenceman Jack Dougherty, pictured in action for Nurnberg Ice Tigers during the 2023-24 DEL season. Picture courtesy of Thomas Hahn/Nurnberg Ice Tigers Media.

“I’m a two-way defenceman that can play in all situations,” said Dougherty. “I love killing penalties and I’m the guy you send over the boards in the last two minutes of a game to see it out – that’s my gig.

“I work hard, I’m an experienced guy and I hope that rubs off on the team.”

Prior to his season in the ICEHL with Vienna, the right-hander - drafted as a second round 51st overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators - spent a year in the DEL with Nurnberg Ice Tigers, that came on the back of a fourth season in the AHL, icing for the Belleville Senators following earlier spells in North America’s second tier with Milwaukee Admirals and Rochester Americans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having met up with Dougherty recently while back home in North America, Fox is confident his latest new signing will make his team better as they aim to land silverware next time out.

EXPERIENCED: American-born defenceman Jack Dougherty, pictured in action for Nurnberg Ice Tigers during the 2023-24 DEL season, joins Sheffield Steelers having played for Vienna Capitals last time out. Picture courtesy of Thomas Hahn/Nurnberg Ice Tigers Media.

“Jack is a versatile defenseman that does all the little things right needed to win hockey games,” said Fox.

“He will play physical and get stops defensively. He blocks a ton of shots and is really smart on executing his retrievals and regroups.