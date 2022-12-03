BRENDAN CONNOLLY admits he has found his change in role for Sheffield Steelers an adjustment – but is happy taking on any role for the team in their pursuit of silverware.

Top scorer in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, Connolly was able to help the Steelers end their long wait to win the Challenge Cup when beating Cardiff in South Wales in what turned out to be team’s last action of the season.

He returned to the UK for the behind-closed-doors Elite Series in Nottingham ahead finally fulfilling his World Championship dream with Great Britain.

But the following campaign turned into a nightmare for the 37-year-old forward when he played only a handful of games before suffering a season-ending injury.

ROLE PLAY: Brendan Connolly is confident he can fulfil any role Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox asks of him. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media.

This season, as he still works back to full fitness, he has seen his role change under head coach Aaron Fox, occasionally being asked to play defence as well as playing third or fourth line minutes.

But, Connolly insists, his only interest is in helping the Steelers end their wait for an Elite League championship, something they last won back in 2016.

"It’s been an adjustment,” Connolly told BBC Sheffield. “But, at the end of the day, for me, it’s always been about winning, it hasn’t really been about personal points or anything like that.

"Naturally that has come with the territory of competing and I’ve had success in every league I’ve played in and I’ve had success in Sheffield.

FOLLOW MY LEADER: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox (left). Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media.

"This is one of those things where a lot of guys have been playing good hockey and I’m just trying to fit in where I can and do the role that’s given to me to the best of my ability.

"And I’m sure if an opportuntiy comes higher up the line-up that I’m confident that I can still do it and I’m sure Foxy has confidence in me too.”

The Steelers will look to enhance their title claims on home ice tonight when they play host to the Cardiff Devils (face-off 7pm).

Fox’s team last night slipped to third spot after Coventry Blaze’s 5-1 win at Manchester Storm moved them up to second.