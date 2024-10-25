TRAGEDY: Adam Johnson. Picture courtesy of Panthers' Images/EIHL Media.

AS at all other Elite League games tomorrow night and across the weekend, Sheffield Steelers will be marking the one-year anniversary since the tragic death of Adam Johnson.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was on October 28 last year, that the Nottingham Panthers forward died while playing against the Steelers in a Challenge Cup game.

Teams will pay tribute to Johnson this weekend, with fans invited to take part in 47 seconds of applause prior to the start of games to celebrate his life, the timing in recognition of the number he wore on his jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers will also acknowledge the impact made on those present at the game last year when the horrific incident occurred.

Once the tributes have been made, the Steelers will look to continue their promising start to the defence of their regular season league title when they face-off against Cardiff Devils.

The Steelers sit third in the standings having won four of their first five league games. Cardiff sat top, their only defeat in eight matches being a 3-1 loss at Belfast Giants.

The Steelers made it four wins in a row in all competitions with what was eventually a convincing 6-1 win at home to Dundee Stars on Wednesday night, coming from behind after going down to an early strike from Drydn Dow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second period goals from Mitchell Balmas, Mikko Juusola and Patrick Watling saw the hosts wrestle back control.