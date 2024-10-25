Sheffield Steelers v Cardiff Devils: Elite League comes together to remember Adam Johnson
It was on October 28 last year, that the Nottingham Panthers forward died while playing against the Steelers in a Challenge Cup game.
Teams will pay tribute to Johnson this weekend, with fans invited to take part in 47 seconds of applause prior to the start of games to celebrate his life, the timing in recognition of the number he wore on his jersey.
Steelers will also acknowledge the impact made on those present at the game last year when the horrific incident occurred.
Once the tributes have been made, the Steelers will look to continue their promising start to the defence of their regular season league title when they face-off against Cardiff Devils.
The Steelers sit third in the standings having won four of their first five league games. Cardiff sat top, their only defeat in eight matches being a 3-1 loss at Belfast Giants.
The Steelers made it four wins in a row in all competitions with what was eventually a convincing 6-1 win at home to Dundee Stars on Wednesday night, coming from behind after going down to an early strike from Drydn Dow.
Second period goals from Mitchell Balmas, Mikko Juusola and Patrick Watling saw the hosts wrestle back control.
They then eased to two points through strikes in the last 20 minutes from Juusola, Balmas and captain Robert Dowd.