Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers: Steelers striving to find elusive consistency to get back in the race
Forward Mark Simpson, however, sees it as an ideal opportunity for the Steelers to get themselves back in the Elite League title race.
Today’s clash at home to Nottingham Panthers is the first of six games in 10 days for Aaron Fox’s team.
They host their arch-rivals looking to stop a mini-slump which has seen them lose the last three games and drop to sixth in the standings - 10 points off leaders Cardiff Devils, who they lost 5-1 on the road against on Saturday.
With the CHL having added to the Steelers’ workload this season there has obviously been an impact - physically, as well as mentally - but Simpson is confident the reigning grand slam champions can get back in the title race by making the forthcoming schedule work to their advantage and cranking up the pressure on the teams above them.
“Every team has the same kind of schedule as us at this time of year, so every team has to go through it,” said Simpson. “But it does present a good chance for us to build some momentum, put some points on the board and get ourselves back into it.
“We have a good group and we know we can be at the top of that table - we just have to start playing the way we know we can.”
Having lost four, won three and now lost three again, one thing the Steelers are lacking is some consistency, something they enjoyed at the start of the season when they were also in the midst of their European adventure.
“It’s the consistency that we are missing at the moment, we need to bring it every night,” added Simpson.
“We can’t fall behind early with our starts, that has been a key point Aaron has been trying to get across to our group - to have better starts in the first period - that then sets you up better for the rest of the game.
“There are a lot of ups and downs throughout the course of any hockey season and we were going through it a bit when we had that skid and then we kind of found our game again.
“We’re not too far behind right now, we have all sorts of belief in that room and know that we can get ourselves back up there.”
After today’s clash at the Utilita Arena (4pm), the Steelers visit the Panthers on Saturday before back-to-back games against Manchester Storm on December 30 and New Year’s Day.
They finish off their six-game festive stretch with a visit to Belfast Giants on January 3 before hosting Guildford Flames the following day.