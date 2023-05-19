SHEFFIELD STEELKINGS player-coach Jake Oakley says the club head into the new British Para Ice Hockey League season keen to improve on last year’s achievements by both of their teams.

While it may be the youngest club in the sport, formed in 2014, the Steelkings are now the biggest, playing and training out of Ice Sheffield, with around 35 registered players across two teams.

And it is the Steel Stings Development team - who reached the play-offs in their first full season last year - which gets the season underway tomorrow, when they travel to Peterborough Phantoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The senior ‘KIngs’ team, who finished runners-up to Cardiff Huskies in both league and play-offs last time out, get their campaign underway against Peterborough on home ice on Saturday, June 10.

Given last season’s performances, Oakley says there is a lot of optimism going into the 2023 summer campaign.

“Last season was really good,” said Oakley. “Our senior team, the Kings, came second in the league and play-offs to a very good Cardiff team and our Development team, in their first full season, made the play-offs.

“And so, with the Development team, there is some pressure on this season to try and do just as well, if not improve while we hope that the Kings come back stronger this year and push Cardiff hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2019, before Covid, we won the league and the play-offs. Last season was the first season back after Covid and we came second to Cardiff in both league and the play-offs.

IN THE THICK OF IT: Jake Oakleyt, Sheffield Steelkings' player-coach, in action against Manchester Mayhem. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Steelkings Para Ice Hockey Club.

“As a club it was a successful year. Overall, club numbers had gone up and the Development team also made the play-offs.

“Cardiff were just a brilliant team last year and they are our biggest rivals going into the season.

“It would be great to get it back to where it was in 2019 when we last won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, the Steelkings won the Northwest Europe Para Ice Hockey League in Dordrecht, Netherlands, where they beat teams from the host nation, Belgium and France to win the crown for a second time.

CHANMPIONS: Sheffield Steelkings celebrate their European success last month in the Netherlands. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Steelkings Para Ice Hockey Club

It is all part of the club’s desire to try and grow the sport across the UK and further afield, the hope being more clubs – possibly in Yorkshire – form teams.

"We need to build the profile of the clubs that are currently playing and build links with the EIHA and Ice Hockey UK – we’re trying to really grow the sport internally to show a better product externally,” added Oakley.

ELSEWHERE this weekend, those looking for a summer hockey fix can get down to Ice Sheffield where the English Ice Hockey Association Junior National Finals are being staged for teams at Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Junior Knights and Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy are flying the flag for Yorkshire.

Leeds take on Haringey in the Under-14 semi-finals, with Manchester and Guildford contesting the other tie.