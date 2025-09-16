Sheffield Steelkings seal second Grand Slam and third straight play-off crown
The Steelkings headed to London with the regular season league championship under their belts.
Taking on lowest seeds Manchester Mayhem, the Steelkings enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory to set up a final against the Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.
The Phantoms had beaten Cardiff Huskies 7-3 in their semi-final and had finished second in the league to the Steelkings, so were keen to come out on top when they had a second chance in the play-off final.
Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Steelkings levelled in the second period before taking control in the third, firing in four more goals to run out deserved 5-1 winners, securing their third straight play-off title.