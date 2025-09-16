Sheffield Steelkings seal second Grand Slam and third straight play-off crown

SHEFFIELD STEELKINGS are celebrating their second Grand Slam after winning the British Para Ice Hockey Playoffs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelkings headed to London with the regular season league championship under their belts.

Taking on lowest seeds Manchester Mayhem, the Steelkings enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory to set up a final against the Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Phantoms had beaten Cardiff Huskies 7-3 in their semi-final and had finished second in the league to the Steelkings, so were keen to come out on top when they had a second chance in the play-off final.

CHAMPIONS: Sheffield Steelkings won their third straight play-off title at the weekend.