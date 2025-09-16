Sheffield Steelkings seal second Grand Slam and third straight play-off crown

By Phil Harrison
Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 13:40 BST
SHEFFIELD STEELKINGS are celebrating their second Grand Slam after winning the British Para Ice Hockey Playoffs.

The Steelkings headed to London with the regular season league championship under their belts.

Taking on lowest seeds Manchester Mayhem, the Steelkings enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory to set up a final against the Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

The Phantoms had beaten Cardiff Huskies 7-3 in their semi-final and had finished second in the league to the Steelkings, so were keen to come out on top when they had a second chance in the play-off final.

CHAMPIONS: Sheffield Steelkings won their third straight play-off title at the weekend.placeholder image
CHAMPIONS: Sheffield Steelkings won their third straight play-off title at the weekend.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Steelkings levelled in the second period before taking control in the third, firing in four more goals to run out deserved 5-1 winners, securing their third straight play-off title.

