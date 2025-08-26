SHEFFIELD TIGERS boss Simnon Stead insisted “one bad meeting” will not take away the positives of a strong month on the track.

The Tigers came off a distant second-best at Belle Vue on Monday when they went down 54-36 at the National Speedway Stadium.

It marked a first defeat of the month for Stead’s team, who still remain second ahead of Thursday night’s final home meeting of the regular season at Owlerton against leaders Ipswich Witches.

The Tigers will close out the schedule with trips to King’s Lynn and Ipswich.

STAYING POSITIVE: Sheffield Tigers team manager Simon Stead is confident his team can bounce back from defeat at Premiership rivals Belle Vue Aces. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It was a tough meeting,” admitted Stead after Monday’s reverse. “Credit where it’s deserved, Belle Vue were on fire making great starts and making us work really hard.

“The fact that we did such a good job on them at our place goes to show how important that is in getting the aggregate point.

“But we draw a line under this one because anything can happen and at the end of the day it’s one bad meeting.

“We’ve been strong so far this month, I think we’ve shown a lot of positives and the atmosphere in the team remains good.

“As we’ve said though, we did just about get the aggregate point and certainly when we get to the play-off stage, without that you’re not progressing are you?

“But we need to make sure we get back on good terms ourselves and make sure we get back firing.”

Jack Holder scored 13 for the Tigers with his efforts in Heats 11-13, where he took two wins and a second place, ensuring the visitors would add to their points total.

“We always know these War of the Roses clashes will be hotly contested,” said Aces manager Mark Lemon.

“We lost the aggregate point, which is disappointing. But we gave them a pretty good shake-up to miss out by just two points.

Belle Vue Aces - 54: Brady Kurtz 15, Dan Bewley 10+2, Zach Cook 9+1, Jaimon Lidsey 8+1, Tate Zischke 7, Norick Blodorn 4+1, Jake Mulford 1.

Sheffield Tigers – 36: Jack Holder 13, Leon Flint 6+1, Josh Pickering 5, Chris Holder 4, Nick Morris 3+1, Jye Etheridge3, Anders Rowe 2+1.