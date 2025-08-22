CAPTAIN Josh Pickering hailed a “great effort” from his Sheffield Tigers team after they finally got the better of Leicester Lions to move up to second in the Premiership standings.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lions arrived in South Yorkshire on Thursday evening boasting a 100 per cent record against the Tigers this season with five wins from five in all competitions.

But the hosts won 50-40 and sealed the aggregate point in addition as No 1 Jack Holder led from the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holder rode to a five-ride paid maximum, while Rising Star Leon Flint put in another fine display overall at No 7 with two wins on his way to 8+1.

ON FORM: Sheffield Tigers Jack Holder and Anders Rowe both impressed in Thursday night's win over Premiership rivals Leicester Lions. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pickering rounded his own programmed rides off with a win in Heat 12, while Nick Morris enjoyed his best top-flight score since returning at the beginning of the month.

Anders Rowe again scored in each of his outings and also claimed another big Heat One scalp when he beat Grand Prix star Max Fricke.

Chris Holder’s five points tally wasn’t a true reflection of his overall efforts whilst Jye Etheridge continued to settle into the reserve positions with an encouraging couple of opening rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a great team, they’ve been good all year and they’ve had good riders in the right positions which has continued to make them strong the whole way through,” said Pickering said.

“So for us to turn them over the way we did and get the aggregate win is most important but I felt the track was more of a racetrack as well.

“It was a great effort throughout, even if we’re not getting heat advantages, as long as we’re not getting a disadvantage and we’re getting those 3-3s that’s what we need.

“All-in-all we’ve got to be happy; a win at home is always great but a win against this lot is even better with how good they’ve been home and away all year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers head to Belle Vue on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25, 12 noon), with a 20 point aggregate lead, with the final regular fixture at Owlerton next Thursday (August 28, 7.30pm) against current league leaders Ipswich.

Sheffield Tigers – 50: Jack Holder 14+1, Leon Flint 8+1, Josh Pickering 8, Nick Morris 7+2, Anders Rowe 6, Chris Holder 5, Jye Etheridge 2+1.