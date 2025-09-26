Sheffield Tigers round off 2025 Premiership campaign with dominant performance against Ipswich Witches
The emphatic 57-33 at Owlerton took the Tigers to the top of the table on race points difference from the Witches, although their title hopes were already over after their narrow play-off defeat to Leicester Lions.
Former world champion Chris Holder led the way for the hosts with a paid maximum (12+3) while Anders Rowe (12+2), Josh Pickering (12) and Jack Holder (10+1) were also in double figures.
Leon Flint weighed in with 8+1 and Jye Etheridge battled his way to 3+2.
“We wanted to finish off strongly,” said Stead, just 24 hours after it was revealed the team was up for sale.
“Obviously the play-offs were disappointing but we picked ourselves up like we have done all season.
“For us, it was really important to give the supporters a big performance and a big result as a thank you for the support they’ve given us all season.
“The Sheffield support is second to none and the backing we get both home and away means a lot to the lads.
“There’s now a big, big winter coming up for the club and British Speedway in general – let’s just hope the Tigers are back up to the tapes in 2026.”
Sheffield Tigers – 57: Chris Holder 12+3, Anders Rowe 12+2, Josh Pickering 12, Jack Holder 10+1, Leon Flint 8+1, Jye Etheridge 3+2, Nick Morris R/R.
Ipswich Witches - 33: Chris Harris 7, Adam Ellis 6+1, Jason Doyle 5+1, Jason Edwards 5, Danny King 4+1, Dan Thompson 4, Tom Brennan 2+1.