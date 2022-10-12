Tigers welcome Belle Vue to Owlerton Stadium (7.30pm Thursday) in the second leg of the Premiership Grand Final, needing to overturn a 12-point deficit to win the championship.

Should they do so it would be the greatest achievement in the club’s 93-year history and Simon Stead - Sheffield born and bred, who rode for 17 years for the club before becoming team manager – is unafraid to burden his riders with the enormity of the occasion.

"For a club with such a rich pedigree to have never won the top-flight title, it’s the biggest night of speedway in Sheffield in the club’s history and it’s such an honour to be a part of it,” Stead told The Yorkshire Post.

Sheffield Tigers welcome Belle Vue Aces in the second leg of the Premiership Grand Final (Picture: Andy Garner)

"It would be unbelievable to get the job done.

"Our lads are so up for it and our form, certainly of late, suggests we’re good enough to turn it around.

"The interest in it is bigger than I’ve ever seen in the city. I’m just hopeful we’re good enough to send the majority home happy.”

Sheffield, who were promoted back to the top division three years ago but made to wait for their return by the year-long, Covid-enforced lay-off, actually topped the Premiership table at the end of the regular season.

Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) manager Simon Stead (Picture: Marie Caley)

But their riders go into tonight’s Grand Final second leg as underdogs having lost the first leg 51-39 to seasoned trophy winners Belle Vue Aces.

"We gave a good account of ourselves and the reality is Belle Vue have done a demolition job on most teams at their place this year,” said Stead, who is mindful of striking the balance between being proud of how far his team have come while not letting the opportunity slip through their grasp.

"The fact we’ve kept it to 12 points means it’s a realistic enough task for us to overcome and it’s poised to be an absolute cracker.

"I’ve got a great bunch of lads who have given me 110 per cent all season, so in that respect I can’t complain. But we are at the business end of the season.

"Going through the ranks as a rider and as a manager you know that things need to come together; a bit of luck, the right balance.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see a last-heat decider which would be no good for my nerves.”

Stead added: “Thursday represents something very special happening in our city and I just hope as many people can jump on board with it as possible.”

Promoter Damien Bates has had to battle bad weather and a re-laying of the greyhound track inside the Owlerton circuit through the season, all of which led to the postponement of various fixtures.

And given the year that was wiped off by Covid, he has been impressed by how the dedication of Sheffield speedway fans has never wavered.

"Sheffield fans are loyal whether you win, lose or draw, and for that we’re grateful,” said Bates.

"They may be spending less when they’re at the track but they’re still turning up in good numbers.”

The club have issued a statement on tickets:

"A reminder that season tickets are NOT valid and tickets can either be purchased by cash or card at the turnstiles, or in advance via sheffield-speedway.com/ticketoffice (if booked before 5pm).

"It’s £19 adults, £17 concessions and just £1 for all Under-16s – with the first 200 receiving a free whistle.

"Supporters are urged to bring air horns, hand clappers and Sheffield Tigers foam hands previously handed out this season to help create a night to remember.

