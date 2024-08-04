Sheffield's Louie Hinchliffe misses out on place in Paris Olympics 100m final

SHEFFIELD sprinter Louie Hinchliffe was unable to achieve his Olympics dream in Paris after failing to clinch a place in the 100m final.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old came home in third in Sunday night’s first of three semi-finals in a time of 9.97 – not quick enough to get him into the grand finale.

Zharnel Hughes also saw his hopes of an Olympic 100m medal come to and end in the third semi-final at Stade de France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaican duo Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville were the fastest men from the semis in 9.80 and 9.81 respectively, with the top two from each heat progressing.

NOT QUITE: Sheffield's Louie Hinchliffe was unable to qualify for the men's 100m final after coming third in the first of three semi-finals. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

American Noah Lyles, the reigning world champion at the distance, was third fastest, two one hundredths of a second behind Seville, while Italy’s defending Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs squeaked through as one of the two quickest remaining finishers.

Sheffield’s Hinchliffe, who handed Lyles a wake-up call when he pipped his US challenger to the finish during Saturday’s heats, was unable to fend off the Floridian a second time, finishing third before made to wait before it was confirmed his time wasn’t quick enough.

“It was a good experience, not the result that I wanted,” said Hinchliffe. “Definitely a lot to learn. I haven’t seen the race back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe I should have been more relaxed, I was a bit tense at the end. A lot of mistakes. I should have been more relaxed going into it. I will do something different next time.

PUSHING HARD: Louie Hinchliffe (centre) comes in behind Jamaica's Oblique Seville (left) and the USA's Noah Lyles in the first of three semi-finals in the men's 100m. Picture: AP/Martin Meissner.

“I am disappointed. The time is okay but it’s where I finished in the race. I will come back stronger next year. I will not regress. It’s my first year on the scene. There is a lot more to come.

“Definitely, definitely LA, I will be there (in the final). Next year as well. There are a lot of world championships between then and now. There is a lot of time.

“I haven’t spoken with Carl (Lewis) yet. He won’t be too sad with that. It’s a sub-10 run. I didn’t completely fold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinchliffe, whose personal best remains 9.95 seconds from his NCAA title-winning turn in June, was one of just three men who ran sub 10 in the heats, but on Sunday even Lyles’ compatriot Kenny Bednarek, who nabbed the last berth in the final, required 9.93 seconds to make it through.

Later that month, Hinchliffe became British champion in the absence of Hughes, the world bronze medallist, who was recovering from a hamstring injury that also saw him skip the European championships.

Elsewhere, Dina Asher-Smith admitted she “ran angry” after returning to the track on Sunday morning still livid with her performance in the women’s 100m the previous night.

Asher-Smith was at a loss to explain how she did not make the final on Saturday evening and not even easing into the 200m semi-finals with the third fastest qualifying time was enough to change her mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Asher-Smith’s time of 22.28 seconds, in which she was clearly slowing down before crossing the finish line, demonstrated to her that she is close to peak physical condition for these Games.