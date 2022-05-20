Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick is happy to play long game at US PGA Championship

Four days and two competitive rounds later, the world No 17 from Sheffield might have to change his tune after playing his way into contention for a first major title in Tulsa.

Fitzpatrick overcame a swirling wind to add a second round of 69 to his opening 68 and lie just three shots off the clubhouse lead held by 2017 champion Justin Thomas.

Asked what he thought of Southern Hills when he arrived on Monday, Fitzpatrick said: “My dad called me and he was asking how is the course looking and, no offence to the PGA here, but I was like, it’s a typical PGA, it’s long and tough and just not really my cup of tea.

Sheffield's Matt Fitzpatrick plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“(But) this year I’ve got a lot longer and it showed a lot the first two days with the clubs that I’ve been hitting into holes. Hopefully it’s a sign things are changing a little bit for me and (will) open a few more doors on other golf courses.”

A tie for seventh in the 2016 Masters is Fitzpatrick’s only top 10 in 27 previous majors and the 27-year-old admitted he gave himself no chance of contending at a number of courses used for the game’s four biggest tournaments.

But he is relishing next month’s US Open at Brookline, the Boston course where he won the US Amateur title in 2013.

“I’ll be honest, I think probably 2016, 2017, 2018, maybe my world ranking was probably better than where my game was,” he added.

“I think probably that’s why I never really kind of challenged, hovering around the top 50.

“I think the last three years I feel like I’ve been closer. I feel like this is the best I’ve played ever in my career this year so far.

“I play well at places that suit me or I enjoy playing, and I think some of the places that we go don’t necessarily do that for me. That’s just the way it is.

“I look back at Harding Park (2020 US PGA) and there was no way in hell I ever had a chance there.

“I’m hoping in four weeks’ time that I’m going to have every chance and everyone else is going to be terrible. We’ll see.

“Certainly in the last few years I feel like I’m getting closer to not necessarily challenging for a major, but at least putting myself in contention a little bit more often.”

Thomas, who lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow in 2017, carded a second-consecutive 67 at Southern Hills for a halfway total of 134, six under par.

That took him a shot ahead of overnight leader Rory McIlroy, who was among the later starters on Friday as he continued his bid to win a fifth major title and first since 2014.

The forecast of winds gusting up to 40mph had prompted tournament officials to opt not to cut the greens before play got under way on Friday in a bid to prevent balls moving on the undulating surfaces.

Thomas immediately found the speed of the greens to his liking as he birdied the 10th, his opening hole, and also picked up another shot on the 13th to join McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard for the first time.

That was short-lived as Thomas promptly bogeyed the 14th, but that would prove to be the only blemish on his scorecard as he followed a run of eight pars with a birdie on the fifth and then completed a superb day’s work with a birdie on the ninth.

“(I’m) very pleased,” Thomas said. “Although I played solid yesterday, I played really, really well today.

“The conditions were obviously very difficult. I stayed very patient, tried to get in my own little world and get in a zone and just tried to execute each shot the best I could.

“I felt we did a great job of that and am glad to have a good round to show for it.

“We’re halfway through so it’s still a long way from home, but I’m very, very pleased with where everything is at and the frame of mind and state of mind that I’m in.

“I just need to try to maintain that the best that I can and keep trying to play good golf.”

World No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looked set to miss the halfway cut after making a double bogey on his final hole to return a 75 and finish six over par.