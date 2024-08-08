YASMIN HARPER is relishing the prospect of another Olympic final after battling through a springboard ‘slog’ in Paris.

The Sheffield diving star, 24, bagged 3m synchro bronze alongside Scarlet Mew Jensen on the opening day of the Games and will bid for another medal in her individual event on Friday afternoon.

But she only got that chance by the skin of her teeth on Thursday morning, advancing in the final qualification spot after a below-par fifth dive saw her plumet down the standings.

Harper admits she has never been a fan of the early rounds and insists the pressure will be off when she descends on the Paris Aquatics Centre for the final time.

MOVING ON: Sheffield's Yasmin Harper competes in the Women's 3m Springboard semi-final at the Aquatics Centre in Paris. Picture: John Walton/PA

“I think I’ve just got to give it my all now,” she said.

“I actually really enjoy diving in finals as it’s easier than slog of prelims and semis, so I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

“It was a little stressful at the end when I messed up my last dive but I’m really pleased to be in the final and go again tomorrow.”

Harper qualified alongside fellow Team GB star Grace Reid, who is competing at her third Games here in Paris, to ensure there will be a British diving duo in this afternoon’s showpiece.

IN THE MIX: Sheffield's Yasmin Harper and GB team-mate Grace Reid pictured during a break in the Women's 3m Springboard Semifinal at the Aquatics Centre in Paris. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Yorkshire ace got her Olympic debut off to a flier with that brilliant synchro bronze as her and Mew Jensen, 22, capitalised on an unexpected Australian error to snatch a spot on the Paris podium.

That marked the first of several diving medals for Team GB as the experienced likes of Tom Daley and Jack Laugher also scooped gongs in their synchro events.

And speaking about her experience in the French capital, Harper added: “It’s been a bit crazy in the best way possible – I’ve had so much support from people at home and and I’ve enjoyed every moment of that.

“I think it’s such a privilege to be part of such a high-achieving team and have these guys who have been there, done it and are here supporting us. That feels really amazing.

“This time around it’s such a great thing to be a part of.”