Shooting star Lucy Hall on target for Paris Olympics after keeping her promise

Malton shooter Lucy Hall looks at a note from her 11-year-old self on her bedroom wall each day to motivate herself for her first Olympic Games this summer.

Hall started shooting when she was younger as a bonding activity with her dad and grandad, as something they could all do together no matter their age.

While it began as competition between the three of them, she soon fell in love with the sport and set three goals in a task on leaving primary school - to go to the Olympics in shooting, to be sponsored by a gun manufacturer, and to win a gold medal.

With two of the three already achieved, the 20-year-old is showing that manifestation is key to achieving your goals, as she shoots for gold this summer.

On target for Paris: Malton's Lucy Hall during the Team GB Paris 2024 Kitting Out at NEC Arena on June 30, 2024 in Birmingham (Picture: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

“I have that note stuck on my bedroom wall so every single day I look at it,” said Hall. “If I’m having a bad day or need to remind myself why I’m doing it, that note is always there to keep me going.

“Since my first shot, I just fell in love with shooting. There’s no better feeling than breaking that clay into pieces.

“Going to my first Games is so exciting. Of course I want to win gold, but I look back at that 11-year-old me who wrote that note and I just want the Games to be as amazing as I thought it was going to be.”

Hall secured a quota spot for Paris in 2022 with a silver medal at the European Championships, which she followed with a World Cup gold medal a year later: her first senior championship title.

Shot at Paris: Amber Rutter, Nathan Hales, Seonaid McIntosh, Michael Bargeron, Malton's Lucy Hall and Matt Coward-Holley of Great Britain pose for a group picture during the Team GB Paris 2024 Olympic Games Shooting squad announcement at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on June 28 (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

She is also involved in her family-owned gun shop when she’s not shooting herself - The Gun Room, near York.“When I’m not shooting, you can find me there,” she said. “I love to get new people into the sport so if I can help them in their quest, that’s nice. Some people come in and know who I am, and some people don’t.

“But I just really want to get as many people into the sport as possible and give them the best chance of enjoying it.”

Hall’s journey in shooting has been a family affair and she will benefit from Aldi’s Nearest & Dearest programme in Paris. The programme helps maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance and make the most of the unique opportunity to compete on one of the world’s largest stages.

Team GB are fielding a team of six shooters, with Seonaid McIntosh, Amber Rutter, Matthew Coward-Holley, Michael Bargeron and Nathan Hales joining Hall at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, 140 miles south of Paris.

Rutter and McIntosh are two of GB’s most decorated shooters of all time with the former returning to the Olympic stage just three months after giving birth.

Hall said: “We’re seeing more women coming into the sport now, which is great because it was a male-dominated sport. Hopefully, young girls looking at sports to do can aspire to be that person.”