Silverware in sights of Adrian Saxrud Danielsen after he passes Sheffield Steelers ‘audition’

WE'LL MEET AGAIN: Adrian Saxrud Danielsen, right, gets to grips with a Nottingham Panthers opponent during the Elite Series - something he'll be able to do more of next season in the Elite League. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The 6ft 3ins 28-year-old Norwegian was one of the positives for the Steelers in the behind-closed-doors Elite Series where, after dominating the group phase, they had to settle for runners-up in the best-of-three final against Nottingham Panthers.

As well as giving Great Britain’s players invaluable ice time ahead of last month’s World Championships in Riga, the five-week tournament also gave Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox the chance to look over potential recruits for next season. And Danielsen, who contributed two goals and six assists in 16 games, clearly made a lasting impression on Fox.

“I guess the audition went well for both the club and I,” said Danielsen, capped 10 times at senior level by Norway.

BACK FOR MORE: Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen will be back in a Sheffield Steelers' jersey for the 2021-22 Elite League season. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“I really liked Sheffield, my team-mates and Foxy.

“I want my time in Sheffield to have a trophy or two to show for it – that’s a major reason I am here.”

Fox added: “He’s an excellent two-way defenceman who can play a physical heavy game but also skates extremely well.

“He’s extremely professional, a good team-mate and takes really good care of himself, he plays the game the right way.”