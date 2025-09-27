Simon Middleton Q&A: Ex-England coach on how Red Roses can beat Canada and World Cup final heartbreak three years on

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Q&A with The Yorkshire Post, Middleton looks back on the World Cup final he helped shape and the ahead to the one he has to watch, and how that game in front of 80,000 fans might unfold.

Q: So Simon, hard to believe it’s only three years ago that day in Auckland. What are your reflections?

A: “I’ve been asked about it quite a lot the last few weeks. When I went out to the World Cup my wife said keep a diary of what you do every day, but I’ve never been a diary person. But I did, and I’m glad I did, because as I’ve been prepping for the final I’ve looked through it a lot the last few days, just going through the days leading up to the final to try and get a reflection of what we did back then.

England Women's head coach Simon Middleton celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023, his final season in the job (Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was funny how things come back to you. Looking back on it, we were very calm and confident and not particularly nervous about the game, because we played very well through the World Cup, whereas in 2017 I don’t think we did play well.

“My main concerns were around injuries because we had a few niggling injuries, all three of our scrum-halves were carrying a knock and with our main scrum-half Leanne (Infante) we couldn’t even work out what it was.

“Zoe Harrison, whose still the 10, was out of form. So our half-backs were a concern.

“We’d lost a couple of key players elsewhere so we were having to reshape the selection a little bit, but we still felt in good shape, the players were nice and relaxed and we thought we had enough in our game to get the job done.”

Pontefract's Simon Middleton took England to two World Cup finals (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Q: How much did losing Lydia Thompson to an early red card and Zoe Aldcroft to injury affect you on the day, and what lessons can your successor John Mitchell take from that?

A: “We’d already lost Leanne the morning of the game, which didn’t throw me massively because we thought she’d only be 60 per cent ready to play.

“Then those buggers New Zealand also threw a few tricks in like they usually do, like a different bus driver turns up to the one we’d had for the past three weeks. Then they’re wanting us to go 20 minutes early because of the traffic, but then there’s no traffic so we got there 20 minutes early and there’s no one in the ground so we had to sit on the bus and wait. Nothing that we weren’t warned about, and it’s all in good jest, so we were mentally ready for that. We had done so much ‘what-if’ planning, but it’s always something you can’t legislate for.

“Especially a winger (Thompson) going off, that was a biggie. And then Zoe going off as well was huge because she was so influential at the time, both in terms of a player round the field, and the lineout.

England's full back Ellie Kildunne dives to score the opening try during the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final between France and England at Ashton Gate (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“There was a few things that went off that we couldn’t legislate for.”

Q: Any regrets, looking back?

“It doesn’t haunt me because there are bigger things in life than rugby.

“I was chatting to a guy I’ve been working with in Japan, he watched the game just this week and he texted me to say ‘I cannot believe that final, you must be gutted’.

England's Zoe Aldcroft is injured during the New Zealand 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in Auckland on November 12, 2022. (Picture: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was, but life goes on. If we’d have won that day maybe I’d have ended up sticking around for another three years, and I wouldn’t swap the last three years for anything, I’ve travelled the world working with Japan and the emerging Asian countries for World Rugby, meeting great people.

“I’m doing a job now with the BBC I would never have had the chance to do, and things happen for a reason.

“Would I have loved to have won the World Cup? 100 per cent.

“But does it haunt me? No, not at all.”

Q: Has John Mitchell, the man who succeeded you, changed things much?

A: “He’s done a really good job. He inherited a really good squad, he’s added a couple, but to be fair we’ll find out what he’s added this weekend.

Forward power: Captain Zoe Aldcroft of England (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“So far, they’ve not done anything they’d not done before.

“England had become a team that was full of points but full of errors.

“They modified it back a little bit and now they’re a team that’s back where they started; a territory-based side that relies on its forwards, because the backs aren’t functioning.

“You’ve got Ellie Kildunne and Meg Jones who are pulling moments of genius out, and that’s what the backs are offering, they’re not particularly well connected and don’t have any fluency about them, but the forwards are outstanding.

“They’ve got a power game now. One thing he has developed is the ability to play on top of teams, where they play real high tempo, carrying hard, overpowering sides.

“That’s definitely an area of the game they’ve developed well and that could be the difference at the weekend.

“They still go into the maul every time they get into trouble, and it’s more or less not as good as it was under previous coaches before that, but it’s still an effective maul, even if teams defend it better now.

“Are they that much different? Questionable. I think they’ve got more errors in them, but they’ve got some genius amongst them with Meg and Ellie.

“The time and thought-process John has invested in terms of giving them more licence to play has really benefitted players like Meg and Ellie.”

Q: So where will Saturday’s final be won and lost?

A: “I think England will be hugely concerned about their edge defence, France took them to the cleaners. Canada have got a backline now to match their forwards. They were always outstanding up front but very poor through their backs, their skill level, their game understanding and execution in the backs was always pretty average, but now it’s moved on.

“So they’ve got a pretty good all-round game. If their backs get enough ball on the edges, I can see that being quite pivotal.

“Canada have to show the discipline they did against the Black Fearns – no penalties conceded in the first half to six in the second, four of those when the game was up.

“They didn’t give the Black Ferns any easy in’s. If they give England easy in’s to their 22 then England will maul them.

“I still think England’s maul is good enough to be decisive. And I still think England’s pick-and-go game close to the line could be too. So if they give England’s forwards enough time close to the line to either maul or pick-and-go, that can be a defining factor.

“But if Canada get enough ball on the edge…so it’s one either way. It’s going to be an unbelievably physical contest. If Canada get their off-loading game going, then they’ll take a bit of stopping.”

Q: How have you enjoyed the Rugby World Cup as a whole?

A: “I have absolutely loved it and most of it has revolved around stadiums that are sold out.

“Just such a great spectacle, so much colour, so much noise and some of the games have been great, some of the personalities that have come out of it, some of the rugby that has been played.

“I remember the Sunderland game, 40,000 was an incredible atmosphere, Ashton Gate last weekend was incredible. There’s going to be 80,000 at Twickenham, it’s going to be immense and it’s come a fair way.”

Q: You were England head coach for eight years. Can you pinpoint the moments of growth in the women’s game?

A: “There were a couple of game-changing moments. After the 2017 World Cup, which was fairly well attended in Ireland, we went into France a couple of times for the Six Nations and these massive stadiums were sold out and I remember coming back from one – after we’d been playing at Harlequins in front of 5,000, which was a poor crowd – and asking what are we missing here if France are selling games out?

“There was a rethink about how England promoted and sold the games, and the real shift for us was getting on the road and the first place we went was Doncaster. We went to a ground where we were embraced by the club, the town, the fans, and that’s when it really started to grow for us.