'Simply fantastic news' - City of York Stakes gets Group One upgrade at York Racecourse

The City of York Stakes and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day have been upgraded to Group One status.

The European Pattern Committee announced the new gradings meaning Champions Day in October will become the first British raceday to stage five Group One races, one of a host of changes to the European calendar.

York has long been campaigning for the City of York to be run as a Group One due to the lack of such a race in Britain and Ireland and along with another cash injection from the course and sponsors Sky Bet, meaning there is now £600,000 up for grabs, the race becomes just the second Group One seven-furlong race in Europe along with the Prix de la Foret.

The upgrade means there will now be a Group One race on all four days of York’s Ebor Festival in August.

HIGH STAKES: Colin Keene riding Breege (R, green) to win last year's Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at York Racecourse. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Chairman of the York Race Committee, Bridget Guerin, said: “This is simply fantastic news and a real credit to everyone involved, especially our valued partners, Sky Bet, who have made a significant investment to help us build the prize fund and status of the City of York Stakes.

“My thanks to the European Pattern Committee and to all the connections who have supported the race and so helped it achieve this new status.

"It means racing fans can look forward to a Group One race on all four days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, alongside our programme which features so many fabulous races, such as the Sky Bet Ebor itself.

"The recent news that the Juddmonte International has been rated the Longines World’s Best Race, shows the global resonance of our Group One contests and that can only be amplified by the latest addition to their ranks”

Ruth Quinn, director of international racing and racing development at the British Horseracing Authority, added: “It really is a significant achievement to see the City of York upgraded to Group One, with this having been our long-term and ambitious plan as the race gradually climbed through the ranks from Listed status.

"York has been a patient and consistent supporter of the long-term strategy to develop this race into Britain’s 7-furlong Group One race, only the second of its kind in Europe.”

York will also be the new venue for the Group Three Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Criterion Stakes, transferred from Newmarket and run on June 28.

William Derby, chief executive and clerk of the course, said, “The Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Criterion Stakes becomes the thirtieth Pattern race of our season and the fourth to benefit from the support of Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai.

“Staged over the same seven furlongs as our new Group One, it offers an ideal opportunity for horses to test themselves over course and distance, with an eye to returning in August.

“The offer of a refund on August entry fees for the winner will hopefully be a further temptation to step up in class.”

The Listed Fred Archer Stakes will also move from Newmarket to Beverley and will be renamed the Charlie Wood Stakes, honouring the jockey from nearby Hull who finished second seven times to Archer in the championship.

Ascot’s Champions Day fixture will also stage a new £250,000 race for two-year-olds over six furlongs.

Queens Wish looked a hugely promising prospect for Dan Skelton on her debut for the yard and can follow up in the Bet £10 Get £10 At Yeeehaaa.Bet Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster.

The six-year-old mare won an Irish point-to-point in April 2024 and had been originally sent to Laura Morgan by her owner, former footballer Alan Rogers.

She never ran for the Leicestershire handler though, and appeared under Skelton’s name for the first time at Newcastle in January.

Sent off a heavily backed odds-on favourite, the result was never in any doubt as she beat the Morgan-trained Forsa Bay by over eight lengths.

Skelton is clearly not concerned about running her against the geldings again and she can take this on the way to bigger targets in the spring.

Mark Walford has his string in fine form and he can strike for the second time in seven days with Farmer Jimmy in the Follow Us On X @yeeehaaabet Handicap Hurdle.

Having shown little since his bumper debut, Farmer Jimmy was sent into handicap company and won off a mark of 94 at Wetherby.

As that was a conditional riders’ race, he escapes a penalty and should be hard to beat.

Ben Pauling’s good form shows no sign of abating and No Questions Asked should take the world of beating in the Racing TV Members Day EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle at Ludlow.

Already seven, he is making up for lost time as having won at Carlisle and Hereford this season, he ran a corking race in the Listed Sidney Banks Hurdle at Huntingdon last time out.

On ratings he had no right to win that but having seen off the challenge of Jax Junior, he was mugged close home by Califet En Vol.

As this is a qualifier for the EBF Final at Sandown next month, that looks a likely reason he is turned out again so quickly.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White have enjoyed a very profitable campaign and while they perhaps lack a standout star, they have plenty of promising young horses.

Among those is The Hardest Geezer who, while he is a chaser in the making, can continue to progress over smaller obstacles in the Michael Lumsden Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

He won despite not looking the most straightforward ride at Taunton, so could be better than the bare form.

On the all-weather at Kempton, Harry Charlton runs an interesting newcomer in Papa Oscar in the Unibet Zero% Mission Restricted Maiden Stakes.

The already gelded son of Expert Eye is a half-brother to Juliet Foxtrot, a Grade One winner in America for Juddmonte.

A handful of his rivals have previously run but not shown much, so he could have been found a decent opening for his debut.

Clive Cox’s Cracking Gold looked a little rusty when second after the best part of 200 days off at Southwell recently.