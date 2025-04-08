Sink a hole in one at Leeds Dock and win a golfing trip to Spain

Caddie Billy Foster looks on from the eighth green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. On Wednesday he is at Leeds Dock. (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Fancy playing a par-three to an island green like the famous one at Sawgrass - only this one is in Leeds.

Well on Wednesday you can do so, and in the company of Yorkshire golfing royalty.

For Billy Foster – the man who caddied for Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Tiger Woods and most-recently, in major-winning fashion, Matt Fitzpatrick - will be on hand at Leeds Dock this Wednesday to give you hints and tips as you try and sink a hole-in-one and earn a trip to a Spanish golfing hotspot.

To coincide with easyJet launching two new routes to Malaga and Palma from Leeds Bradford Airport, this unique challenge dares participants to achieve the ultimate golf shot – a hole-in-one on a floating green in the middle of Leeds Dock.

There will be two different holes to aim at, each representing the two new easyJet destinations, Malaga and Palma. Sink your ball in one of the holes, and you could win an easyJet holiday to that very location.

Foster added: “It’s certainly a different challenge than the guys will be facing in Augusta, but I’m looking forward to seeing the calibre of Yorkshire talent coming down to give it a go. I know from experience that there is nothing better than a golf trip, and Malaga and Palma are two brilliant locations, so it’s worth a little go at winning some of these brilliant prizes here at Leeds Dock.”

John Cunliffe, commercial director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “As we continue to enhance connectivity from Leeds Bradford Airport, the introduction of easyJet’s direct flights to Palma and Malaga is a major milestone. We’re thrilled to invite golf enthusiasts to take part in this exciting challenge at Leeds Dock and offer lucky winners the chance to experience first-hand the convenience of flying from LBA to some of Europe’s premier golfing destinations.”