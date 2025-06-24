Skipton celebrates opening of community sports hub

100 people who helped to make the Skipton Community Sports Hub a reality, gathered at the £1million venue last Friday to mark its official opening.

The guest list included dignitaries, grant providers, construction partners, suppliers and sponsors, along with committee and club stalwarts from both Skipton Juniors Football Club and Skipton Cricket Club.

Malcolm Birks, chairperson of the Skipton Community Hub, said: “The development of The Hub has been nine years in the making and it’s amazing to see that a project, that was borne out of a vision centred on the values and power of community sport, has been embraced not only by the sports clubs that joined forces to deliver it, but by the Skipton community as a whole. It really is a tremendous asset to the town.”

The Hub, which is a joint project by Skipton Juniors FC and Skipton Cricket Club, became operational on September 1st, 2024. Since then, the 3,500 sq ft building has supported the sporting activities of around 600 children and young people from the local area; and hosted birthday parties, ceilidhs, choirs, sports festivals, the U3A, dementia groups and a great deal more.

“The project shows just what can be achieved when people come together with a vision built around the core values of community, inclusion and mutual support,” added Malcolm.

Turning the vision into a reality started with anchor funding, which was received through grants from the Football Foundation; the England and Wales Cricket Trust (EWCT) and S106 monies from Yorkshire Housing via Craven District Council. Further funding was raised through donations from club members, supporters and local organisations; including the Tarn Moor Trust, Friends of Aireville Park, Craven Rotary Club, Craven Lodge of Freemasons and other funding bodies – the majority of whom were represented at the opening event.

The job of officially opening The Hub was given to members of the cricket and football clubs. Under 15 cricketer, Millie Thompson-Barker and U9 footballer Oliver Schofield cut the ribbon at an event that featured live music, speeches, a buffet and a sun-soaked evening on the patio.

“It was great to get together everyone who helped to deliver the building and celebrate what has been accomplished,” concluded Malcolm. “There is so much potential in this place and so many more good things that can be achieved.”

