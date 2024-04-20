Snooker World Championship: Sheffield-based Zhang Anda embracing Crucible Theatre of Dreams

But this morning, the 32-year-old from China will step out at the Crucible – thoughts of retirement a distant memory – as a top-16 player at the Cazoo World Championship, coming off the best season of his career.

The International Championship winner and English Open finalist faces Welshman Jack Jones in the first round in Sheffield.

Zhang freely admits he ‘felt numb’ as a snooker professional, and pondered retirement during the Covid era due to the struggles and sacrifices of living away from his family and friends in China for large parts of the year.

Right on cue: The top 16 players, Back row (L-R), Barry Hawkins of England, John Higgins of Scotland, Zhang Anda of China, Allister Carter of England, Gary Wilson of England, Kyren Wilson of England, Tom Ford of England, Robert Milkins of England, Front row (L-R), Ding Junhui of China, Mark Selby of England, Judd Trump of England, Luca Brecel of Belgium, Ronnie O'Sullivan of England, Mark Allen of Northern Ireland, Mark Williams of Wales and Shaun Murphy of England pose for a photo ahead of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 at Crucible Theatre (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

But after regaining his professional status in 2021-22, Zhang – who lives and trains in Sheffield – has enjoyed a breakthrough year this season and justified his decision to carry on playing.

“Three years ago I just wanted to retire,” Zhang told The Yorkshire Post. “When I first played at the Crucible I was very excited.

“But after 10 years I just felt numb.”

Zhang is no stranger to the Crucible, it is just a stone’s throw away from Victoria’s Snooker Academy where he trains each day.

Sheffield-based Zhang Anda of China is making his fourth appearance in the first round of snooker's World Championship (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

He had a memorable debut there, too. Facing Stephen Hendry – the seven-time world champion – in 2010, he actually led 9-7 before slipping to a 10-9 loss. Not the first time Hendry had produced a slice of Crucible magic.

But Zhang will be hoping this year he can finally end his long wait for a win at the famous Sheffield theatre.

In his previous visits, he has suffered first-round exits to Joe Perry in 2015 and Barry Hawkins in 2016.

But he cues off against Welshman Jones this morning having had the best season of his career.

Ding Junhui of China ahead of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 at Crucible Theatre (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

He looked set to win the English Open after opening up a 7-3 final lead over Judd Trump. But the Englishman won six successive frames to triumph 9-7.

Yet Zhang – who also finished runner-up to Mark Allen in the Players Championship – would be not denied his first ranking event silverware, beating Tom Ford 10-6 to win the International Championship.

It was the culmination of 14 years of hard graft – he first turned professional in 2009 – and saw Zhang rubbing shoulders with snooker’s elite.

“The last time I was here was eight years ago,” he said. “This is my fourth time here, but now it’s different as I am seeded.

“I am more confident. I really enjoy playing at the Crucible, the people in the crowd are really close to the table. It makes you a bit nervous. I am very excited, I will try my best.

“I love living in Sheffield, there are many Chinese restaurants,” he smiled. “The Academy is really good.

“There are many young players there. When I see the young players practice hard, it makes me think I have to do the same. To train harder.”

So what has changed, what has transformed Zhang’s on-table fortunes this season?

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “The first time I got to a final, it was very important for me at the English Open.

“I started to gain confidence, started to finally believe.”

Victoria Shi, who runs the Academy, added: “He is more chilled, more relaxed. He has more experience. He has always been good, a good temperament. I am just so happy for him, and his wife.”

Zhang’s family – including his four-year-old son Boyu – live back in China, another example of the sacrifices many overseas players make as they chase their sporting dreams.

“He (Boyu) doesn’t understand snooker, maybe when he grows up,” said Zhang.

“It’s very tough (being apart). Every day I FaceTime with my son.”

Victoria’s Academy has three players in the 32-man field at the Crucible, after Si Jiahui – last year’s surprise semi-finalist – and Lyu Haotian came through the qualifiers to join Zhang in the main draw.

Both the qualifiers face former world champions in their opening games. Si plays Mark Williams on Monday, while Lyu comes up against Shaun Murphy on Sunday.

“It is very special for Anda, being one of the seeds,” said Victoria.

“He’s the most experienced (of the three) and can talk about snooker.

“For the others, I am just so happy for them. Si reached the semi-finals last year, because when you do well one year, you don’t always do well the following year.

“Lyu Haotian being there as well, just very happy.

“The Crucible is so close for them, near where they live, it’s in walking distance.

“They all live in Sheffield, love it here. I just help them and happy to see them get their rewards,” she added.

“They are all good kids. Especially since Covid, everyone is working hard, with so many events.”

Nine Yorkshire players all failed to navigate the qualifiers, but Ding Junhui is another Chinese player who has adopted Sheffield as his hometown.

The 2016 runner-up opens his Crucible campaign on Tuesday against Jack Lisowski.