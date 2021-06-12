Sprinter Glen Shiel in ‘great order’ as Royal Ascot date arrives

This was Hollie Doyle after Glen Shiel provided her with the biggest win of her career at Ascot last October.

Glen Shiel heads the field for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes after providing Doyle with a first Group One when landing the Qipco British Champions Sprint over the same course and distance last October.

Trained by Archie Watson, Glen Shiel is owned by the Hambleton Racing Syndicate whose racing manager, Simon Turner, reported the horse to be in “great order” after finishing fourth in a comeback run in Ireland.

“Hollie is very happy and Archie is delighted with him, so we’re very much looking forward to running him,” he continued.

Hollie Doyle and Glen Shiel (beige colours) deny Brando in the final stridge of the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot last October.

“I think as much as anything he thrived on a really busy schedule last year and after a fair break – he’s probably quite a stuffy horse – he just needed the run in Ireland first time out. He’ll be better for that race.

“When you look back at where he came from last season, it appeared worth a try with him sprinting. There was no stopping him once he did.”

