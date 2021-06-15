Sprinter Oxted gives elated Cieren Fallon first Royal Ascot victory

Fallon, whose father Kieren was the six-times champion jockey, was ice-cool – he realised the early pace was ferocious and then pounced on the star sprinter who was providing trainer Roger Teal with a first success at the meeting.
And he was quick to pay tribute to the horse who provided him with a first Group One when landing last summer’s Darley July Cup at Newmarket over six furlongs.
Yet the drop back in distance to five furlongs, the minimum distance, paid off in a blistering race that saw 2020 hero Battaash fourth with the John Quinn pair of Keep Busy and Liberty Beach fifth and sixth respectively.
A visibly overjoyed Fallon said: “It meant a lot. It’s Royal Ascot. It’s a Group One race. They don’t come much bigger than this – it’s a dream come true.
“Crossing that line, I never thought I’d get a feeling like it. What a feeling. Dropping back to a stiff five was always going to suit. There was a lot of pace in the race. With all the pace on, I thought I’d take my time, get him into a nice rhythm, get him balanced and it’s paid off.
“He was very impressive. The July Cup last year wasn’t a fluke. He’s a proper Group One horse and all credit to the team for changing it round from his last two races.”
Of partnering a winner at this fixture, he said: “It obviously means a lot to ride a winner here and keep up the family tradition, there’s a lot of pressure with people always asking questions about it.
“I’m thankful and grateful for all these opportunities and hopefully I keep progressing.
“I was on the phone to my dad when I was walking the course after the first race, he was telling me where to go and obviously I spoke to Roger and everything went according to plan.”
Meanwhile Juan Elcano took the Wolferton Stakes for Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan and jockey Andrea Atzeni.