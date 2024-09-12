St Leger Festival: Doncaster Racecourse ready to host racing's most storied Classic

With sunshine forecast for the next four days, no pandemic to affect their crowd numbers or a surprise visit from royalty to plan for, Doncaster’s world renowned St Leger Festival looks set for a serene week in the spotlight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much drama and headlines have been made in the previous 247 years of the storied, oldest race in the Classic series, but perhaps none as challenging as the last few years for the people of Doncaster Racecourse who over the next four days stage a racing festival in which the gaze of the sporting world is cast upon them.

And with a milestone 250th anniversary celebration to plan for in two years time, plus a £2m jackpot for jockeys, trainers and owners put up by title sponsor Betfred for next year’s Classics series which culminates in the Leger, Doncaster folk would be forgiven for hoping this year’s renewal develops without any major drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is certainly the sentiment of Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, who – while confident in her team’s ability to handle whatever is thrown at them – is looking for an easier ride.

Frankie Detorri wins the 2019 St Leger at Doncaster.

“Over the last five years I think every Leger we’ve had a little challenge each time,” says Harwood.

“In 2020 we did the pilot for getting crowds back into sporting venues and that lasted a day. In 2021 the Government changed all the restrictions about six weeks before so we were the first major festival to take place with proper gates of people.

“In 2022, Her Majesty sadly passed away during the Festival and then in 2023 His Majesty the King came during the Festival, so it’s been a big thing every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So what’s it going to be this year? Hopefully it’s simply a good week of racing and we can let the general public marvel in a great day out, and not add any other challenges to them or us.”

Tom Marquand celebrates after riding Galileo Chrome to win The Pertemps St Leger Stakes during day four of the William Hill St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse on September 12, 2020, in front of empty grandstands with the race held behind closed doors to the public due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Last year’s Royal visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla in support of their horse Desert Hero running in the showpiece St Leger Stakes was a special moment.

“For them both to come and be so kind to the team, thanking them for what we had done the previous year when his mother passed away, was a really lovely thing and a lovely moment for Doncaster as well,” says Harwood.

“All the things we thought about, I don’t think we thought about what the public reaction would be up and down the parade ring. The King and Queen got lots of cheers. That was a pinch-me moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite no royal visit expected over the next four days, this year’s St Leger Festival remains a flagship moment in the Yorkshire racing and sporting calendar, and an important week for the city itself.

Harwood explains: “It is our year, to be fair. We race 36 days a year, all with differing gates.

“But the Leger is worth circa £4.5m to £5m of the turnover in four days. So very busy, and very important. And for Doncaster as a whole it’s really important. As a city on the international stage, you ask people what Doncaster is most famous for and it’s the St Leger.”

As custodians of the oldest Classic, there is an appreciation of the magnitude of the occasion and its history. Changes to the format have to be managed carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Doncaster took the bold step to change from a Wednesday to Saturday meeting, to a Thursday to Sunday one, keeping the St Leger race on the Saturday but giving the Leger Legends race more visibility on the Sunday and on weekend television.

“Hopefully it’s here to stay,” says Harwood, who reports more attendees on Sunday last year than on previous Wednesdays.