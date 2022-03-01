INCOMING: Nico Feldner, in action for EC Red Bull Salzburg against Dornbirn Bulldogs in December Picture: Robert Broger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

The Steelers head north to take on Fife Flyers tonight as they continue their bid to land the Elite League regular season title and while it’s not expected that the 23-year-old will be ready to step on the ice with them in Kirkcaldy, head coach Fox is just relieved to get another body in for what is expected to be a gruelling run-in.

“Nico is a big-bodied forward who had a breakout year in Austria this year,” said Fox of a player who has impressed for HC Innsbruck in the ICEHL.

“At 23, he played big minutes and contributed on Innsbruck’s powerplay. He finished the year with 24 points in 44 games. He’s looking forward to extending his season and coming in to help us achieve our goals.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“He can play centre or wing and should give us some added size.”

Fox, who used his close friendship with Innsbruck Sports Manager Max Steinacher to seal the deal, anticipates Feldner being ready to face-off with the Steelers for this weekend’s double-header against Dundee Stars.

While Fox was delighted to land Feldner, if nothing else offering him forward options in a season which has seen the Steelers suffer injury-wise up front, his arrival is tempered by news that defenceman Daine Todd is sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery to repair a fractured tibia.

The 35-year-old Canadian was forced off the ice during Sunday’s 5-3 come-from-behind win at home to Coventry Blaze and has been added to the team’s injured reserve list.

“Daine was having a great year,” said Fox. “He played in all of our key situations and was definitely a top D-man in this league.

“We are all very disappointed for him and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs have announced the dates for their two-legged NIHL National Cup Final against Telford Tigers.

The Steeldogs are home ice for the first leg on Friday, March 18 before travelling to Shropshire for the conclusion of the tie on Wednesday, March 30.

Bristol Pitbulls will be a new opponent for both teams in the second-tier next season after it was announced last night that they would be stepping up from NIHL South One.