Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants turning Elite League title bid into two-horse race

Because while Aaron Fox’s team were busy beating Nottingham Panthers and Coventry Blaze, their main title rivals were also putting together another accomplished 48 hours work, following up a 3-2 win at the Skydome Arena with a 6-3 triumph on home ice over Manchester Storm.
The weekend was memorable on a personal level for Steelers’ Robert Dowd, his goal in the 53rd-minute of the 7-3 hammering of the Panthers bringing him his 267th Elite League goal for the club, passing Jeff Legue’s record to become the club’s all-time leading goal scorer in the EIHL era.
His strike helped kill off the Panther who had matched the Steelers in front of a sold-out Motorpoint Arena crowd on Saturday night.
Justin Hodgman, Martin Látal and Vojtěch Polák (2) had the Steelers 4-3 ahead before Dowd’s timely strike, with Tanner Eberle and John Armstrong rounding off the scoring.
On home ice against Coventry, the Steelers recovered from 2-0 down to fire in five unanswered goals, Látal, Sam Jones, Hodgman, Brandon Whistle and Kevin Schulze finding the net.
In NIHL National, Leeds Knights enhanced their chances of a top-two finish with two wins over the team currently lying in second place, Swindon Wildcats.
Ryan Aldridge’s side edged out his former club 5-4 after a shootout on Saturday night in Swindon before prevailing 8-5 in a pulsating encounter at Elland Road 24 hours later.
The points put Leeds level with Sheffield Steeldogs, who ensured they remained fourth with a 5-2 win at home to Peterborough Phantoms, courtesy of goals from Matt Bissonnette, Jack Brsammer, Andreas Valdix, Jason Hewitt and Lee Bonner.
They came unstuck last night, though, losing 4-2 at second-bottom Raiders, Bonner again on the scoresheet, alongside Nathan Ripley.