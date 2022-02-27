Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants turning Elite League title bid into two-horse race

RECORD BREAKER: Robert Dowd signals his delight after setting a new record for goals scored in the Elite League era by a Sheffield Steelers' player, making it 5-3 against hosts Nottingham Panthers on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Scott Antcliffe.

Because while Aaron Fox’s team were busy beating Nottingham Panthers and Coventry Blaze, their main title rivals were also putting together another accomplished 48 hours work, following up a 3-2 win at the Skydome Arena with a 6-3 triumph on home ice over Manchester Storm.

The weekend was memorable on a personal level for Steelers’ Robert Dowd, his goal in the 53rd-minute of the 7-3 hammering of the Panthers bringing him his 267th Elite League goal for the club, passing Jeff Legue’s record to become the club’s all-time leading goal scorer in the EIHL era.

His strike helped kill off the Panther who had matched the Steelers in front of a sold-out Motorpoint Arena crowd on Saturday night.

BIRTHDAY BASH: Kieran Brown posted a 2+3 display for Leeds Knights in the 8-5 win over Swindon Wildcats on Sunday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Justin Hodgman, Martin Látal and Vojtěch Polák (2) had the Steelers 4-3 ahead before Dowd’s timely strike, with Tanner Eberle and John Armstrong rounding off the scoring.

On home ice against Coventry, the Steelers recovered from 2-0 down to fire in five unanswered goals, Látal, Sam Jones, Hodgman, Brandon Whistle and Kevin Schulze finding the net.

In NIHL National, Leeds Knights enhanced their chances of a top-two finish with two wins over the team currently lying in second place, Swindon Wildcats.

Ryan Aldridge’s side edged out his former club 5-4 after a shootout on Saturday night in Swindon before prevailing 8-5 in a pulsating encounter at Elland Road 24 hours later.

The points put Leeds level with Sheffield Steeldogs, who ensured they remained fourth with a 5-2 win at home to Peterborough Phantoms, courtesy of goals from Matt Bissonnette, Jack Brsammer, Andreas Valdix, Jason Hewitt and Lee Bonner.