NEW FACE: Antonin Boruta, centre, battles for possession while playing for HC Orli Znojmo against Dornbirner EC in the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga in September 2019. Picture: Robert Broger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Todd is sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery to repair a fractured tibia on Monday. The 35-year-old Canadian was forced off the ice during Sunday’s 5-3 come-from-behind win at home to Coventry Blaze and has been added to the team’s injured reserve list.

As a result and with Steelers heading into their Elite League title race run-in with rivals Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devil hot on their heels, head coach Aaron Fox felt it crucial to bolster his ranks on the blue line. The signing comes less than 24 hours after capturing Austrian forward Nico Feldner from HC Innsbruck.

And it is Fox’s close relationship with Innsbruck’s management team which has seen him return there for Czech-born Antonin Boruta, who joins the Steelers roster for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Daine Todd is likely to be out for the season after having an operation to mend his broken leg. Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL.

“With Daine out of the line-up, our transfer deadline needs were changed,” explained Fox. “We have agreed on a second loan agreement with HC Innsbruck for Antonin.

“He is a solid -two-way ‘D’ who skates well and will give us some much needed depth during the run in. He can play both sides and plays a very solid defensive game. He’s put up some good numbers everywhere he’s been and should be a great fit.