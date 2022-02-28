Sheffield Steelers’ Robert Dowd happy to finally set new goalscoring record

Robert Dowd, in action against Coventry Blaze on Sunday night. Picture: Dean Woolley

The magic moment arrived for the 33-year-old GB international forward in the 53rd minute of Saturday night’s clash with Nottingham Panthers at the National Ice Centre.

The Steelers went on to smash their fiercest rivals 7-3 on the night and then record a four-point weekend when coming from 2-0 down at home to Coventry Blaze on Sunday in a 5-3 victory.

Dowd admitted as he got closer to breaking the record previously held by Jeff Legue with 266 goals, it started to play on his mind more and more.

“It would have been preferable to do it on home ice, but if there is another rink I could have done it in, then I’m happy it was there,” said Dowd.

“I’d not even thought about it until my Twitter exploded about three weeks ago.