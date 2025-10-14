Steve Peat interview: Sheffield's downhill mountain bike world champion on Peaty's Downhill and giving back to the sport

The beeps from the startgate ring out through the woods. There is a screech of rubber on wood, the sound of a quick burst of turning wheels and then the downhill mountain biker is away, released like a coiled spring down the narrow, dusty track.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are ’tables’ and ‘berms’ to traverse, and for the very brave, jumps that need landing expertly.

In a minute or so’s time the finish line will come into sight, in a gully at the bottom of a ravine. The tents that surround the finish line sell everything from beer and biscuits to cowbells and clothing. The people lining the route quadruple in number in the bowl at the bottom, creating a biker’s moshpit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome to Peaty’s Steel City Downhill in Greno Wood, a venue made famous by the man who lends his name to it, Steve Peat, a former downhill mountain bike world champion who has spent countless hours in these woods in the north of Sheffield.

Mountain biking legend Steve Peat pictured at Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2025 at Grenoside Woods on September 13 (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“I grew up down in Chapeltown,” he begins. “I had Chap park and the slagheaps at the back of our estate which I used to spend hours and hours on. Then when I got a mountain bike I’d be off up into Greno and Wharnecliffe woods and do lap after lap; after school at first and then I carried on after work.

“I’ve been doing that for 35 years. I’ve always loved the freedom of it.”

Peaty’s Downhill is his way of giving back to the downhill community. This year’s event one drizzly Saturday in September was the 14th edition. Mountain bikers from all over the country come, ranging in age from 10 to 82-year-old Granny Macgnarly, as she is known, who completed the course in over three minutes but got the biggest cheer of the day as her name boomed out of the speakers in the mosh pit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s me and four other guys who organise it,” says Peat, who also works with the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust to preserve the trails. “All the money we’ve ever raised goes back into the trails in Greno Wood. There’s three trails, pub run, DH3 and then the Steel City Downhill. With the money raised from this one we’re going to revamp the pub run trail.

Riders as young as 10 compete in Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2025 at Grenoside Woods Sheffield. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“But these trails are open all day every day for anyone who wants to give it a go. There’s alternative routes if you don’t fancy the jumps.”

Peat has been a name synonymous with downhill mountain biking for decades. At first it was a hobby, he was initially training to be a plumber, but once he received a sponsor’s backing he went full-time. The sport took him around the world, to 17 world championships until he landed in Canberra in September, 2009, thinking he was too old to be crowned the best.

“I’d had an injury and didn’t feel I was the fittest person going out there, but I worked with a sports psychologist, Dr Robert Copeland from Sheffield Hallam University, and he gave me a couple of little tips and everything fell into place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At that point I thought I’d never do it, so it was a relief.”

A mountain biker attempts a jump at Peaty's Steel City Downhill. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Peat’s career had peaked, and he spent his year as world champion promoting his passion, in schools and in interviews. With the Peaty Downhill, he’s still doing it now.

“It’s such a great community,” says Peat who runs a junior development team, sponsors races and athletes and still competes now in the over-50s category. His son also rides, as does his wife.