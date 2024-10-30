KATIE BOULTER continued her strong end to the season with victory over Wang Xiyu to reach the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

Second seed Boulter had to save a set point in a very tight opener before battling her way to a 7-6 (7) 6-4 victory.

After saving five break points in the third game, Boulter, pictured, dropped serve two games later but recovered to make it 4-4 amid a run of 12 points in a row.

Wang, 23, had the first chance in the tie-break but Boulter held firm, taking her second set point, and she hit back strongly after losing a break advantage in the second set to book her spot in the last eight.

“That was quite the match,” said the British No 1 in her on-court interview.

“She’s an incredible opponent, never lets up. Credit to her, she just keeps hitting and she’s so talented. She made me work very hard today, which I’m not that happy about to be honest.

“She’s got a bright future ahead of her, that’s for sure. I just had to stay there as much as I possibly could and I’m proud of myself today.”

Boulter will now look to match last week’s run to the semi-finals in Tokyo when she takes on either Varvara Gracheva or Tatiana Prozorova.

British No 1 Jack Draper, meanwhile continued his superb recent form with victory over Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday night.

Draper, who won his maiden ATP 500 title in Vienna on Sunday to climb to a career-high 15th in the world rankings, needed just 68 minutes to complete a 7-5 6-2 win and met fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the last 32 last night.

The 22-year-old, who reached the US Open semi-finals in September, edged a tight first set courtesy of a single break of serve in the 11th game, with Lehecka committing three crucial unforced errors.

Another unforced error from Lehecka, this time a double fault, gifted Draper a break of serve in the fifth game of the second set and another break soon followed to allow Draper to complete the win.

Draper won the first set on a tie break against US Open finalist Fritz in the second round last night.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner had earlier withdrawn from the tournament due to a virus but had already secured the end-of-year No 1 ranking. He hopes to be fit for the ATP Finals in Turin from November 10-17.

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz safely progressed to the third round with a straight-sets win over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

Alcaraz, who lost to Jarry in the semi-finals in Buenos Aires in February, almost squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set before securing a 7-5 6-1 victory.

“I played really good tennis (in the first set), but at the end it was complicated,” said Alcaraz.