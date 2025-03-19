Super League Basketball referees go on strike forcing postponement of Bristol Flyers v Caledonia Gladiators

Wednesday night’s Super League Basketball game between Bristol Flyers and Caledonia Gladiators has been postponed as the escalating crisis in the sport took a fresh twist.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither the league nor the two teams involved have said why but it is being reported that the referees have refused to take their positions.

It is an act made in response to social media posts by Vaughn Millette, the Super League chairman and Sheffield Sharks owner, who took to X on Sunday to publicly air the club’s grievances about an official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brief statement on the Super League Basketball’s X feed on Wednesday evening read: “Unfortunately, tonight’s Championship fixture between @BristolFlyers and @Cal_Gladiators has been postponed.

Action from a British basketball game between Sheffield Sharks and Newcastle Eagles at the Canon Medical Arena last season (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“We understand this news is disappointing for fans, and we appreciate your patience. A new fixture date will be communicated in due course.”

The news comes just 24 hours after Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons released a statement on the back of Millette’s tweets, clarifying his position but stating that he has been the victim of unconscious bias and racial profiling in British basketball.

Lyons wrote: “I have made representations with officials and league officials with genuine pain, sadness and frustration and asked why am I being treated differently.