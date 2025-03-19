Super League Basketball referees go on strike forcing postponement of Bristol Flyers v Caledonia Gladiators
Neither the league nor the two teams involved have said why but it is being reported that the referees have refused to take their positions.
It is an act made in response to social media posts by Vaughn Millette, the Super League chairman and Sheffield Sharks owner, who took to X on Sunday to publicly air the club’s grievances about an official.
A brief statement on the Super League Basketball’s X feed on Wednesday evening read: “Unfortunately, tonight’s Championship fixture between @BristolFlyers and @Cal_Gladiators has been postponed.
“We understand this news is disappointing for fans, and we appreciate your patience. A new fixture date will be communicated in due course.”
The news comes just 24 hours after Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons released a statement on the back of Millette’s tweets, clarifying his position but stating that he has been the victim of unconscious bias and racial profiling in British basketball.
Lyons wrote: “I have made representations with officials and league officials with genuine pain, sadness and frustration and asked why am I being treated differently.
“The answer has been ‘well Atiba you know the other coaches are harmless and you are more frightening’. As if that is totally reasonable and I should accept that and move on.”
