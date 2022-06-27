Brilliant run: Trueshan ridden by Hollie Doyle (left) wins JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The Alan King-trained gelding shouldered a mammoth 10st 8lb for the staying handicap on Newcastle’s all-weather surface on Saturday, with his trainer opting to leg-up regular pilot Hollie Doyle rather than ease the burden via the use of an apprentice.

The market clearly did not consider Trueshan to be incapable of what was a tall order as he started as the 3-1 favourite and that proved right, as the hugely-popular six-year-old prevailed by half a length in the race also known as the Pitmen’s Derby and brought his winning streak up to five unbeaten runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were totally delighted and surprised as well,” said the Barbury Castle handler. “It was a huge ask but we just needed to get a run in to him, it was a marvellous performance.”

Happy days: Trueshan with Hollie Doyle after shouldering a huge weight to win the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The Goodwood Cup, a Group One race Trueshan won in 2021, remains on the agenda, though some ease in the ground will be essential if he is to bid to retain his title.

“We’re training him for Goodwood, (but) as we all keep saying, it depends on what the English weather does,” King said.

Elsewhere at the meeting, Raatea (11-2) threw his hat into the ring for next month’s Coral Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood with a clear-cut victory in the Pertemps Network Handicap.

A close-up third on his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket in April, Julie Camacho’s Norton-trained sprinter had since finished down the field on the Rowley Mile and at York.

But ridden by Jason Hart, Raatea bounced back to form with a two-length verdict over Be Proud, seeing Coral trim his Stewards’ Cup odds to 16-1 from 33-1.

“He disappointed at York, but I’m not sure it’s his track,” said Camacho.

“It (Stewards’ Cup) is a possibility. We’ll go home and discuss it with Martin (Hughes, owner) and see where he wants to go with him. He wants a race with some pace, I think that’s very important to him.”

Malton handler Richard Fahey has made no secret of the regard in which he holds Clearpoint, who maintained his unbeaten record in the Jenningsbet EBF Novice Stakes at Gosforth Park.

The Ayr novice winner was due to line up as a leading contender for the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot before being ruled out due to a minor setback, meaning he was rerouted to the north east.

After comfortably justifying 8-13 favouritism under Oisin Orr, the Ardad colt will belatedly get his shot at big-race honours in the July Stakes at next month’s July Festival at Newmarket.

Middleham James Horton’s Rhythm Master (12-1) led from pillar to post under a well judged ride from PJ McDonald in the Jenningsbet Handicap.

On his first ride since taking a “sabbatical” from his relationship with John and Thady Gosden, Frankie Dettori partnered Lezoo to victory at Newmarket

Speaking before racing, Dettori confirmed his intention to continue riding until at least the end of next season, telling Racing TV: “I will definitely do this year and next year.

“I will be riding in Istanbul in the Derby tomorrow and I will be in the German Derby next week and I’ve got a couple of weekends in Belmont and Saratoga, so I’m pretty busy for the next month. So, if you don’t see me ride domestically, it is not because I gave up. It is because I’m actually abroad.”

Karl Burke is set to send Poptronic to the Yorkshire Oaks after she continued the Middleham handler’s great run of form, annexing the Jenningsbet Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle on Friday evening.

Leyburn handler Burke said: “Obviously we are delighted with that.

“She is a home-bred and the owners are from Yorkshire.

“We talked about the Yorkshire Oaks at the Ebor meeting, so I would imagine that will be her target if she was good enough. She obviously proved herself good enough today to have a go at it .”