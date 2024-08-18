Swedish delight in R&A Girls' and Boys' Amateur Championships at Alwoodley and Moortown

Moortown and Alwoodley golf clubs were among the big winners as two Swedish golfers claimed the top prizes at the R&A Girls’ and Boys’ Amateur Championships at the weekend.

The two Leeds courses were the centre of the junior golfing world throughout the whole of last week and did not disappoint in their hosting of the cream of rising talent.

A total of 288 players from across the globe competed in West Yorkshire but it was two players from one country who prevailed.

Havanna Torstensson surged to a 8&7 triumph over Matylda Krawczynska of Poland in the 36-hole final at Alwoodley to win the 95th staging of the Girls’ Amateur.

In the 97th edition of the Boys’ Amateur at nearby Moortown, Viggo Olsson Mörk came back from five down after 12 holes to defeat Scott Woltering from the Netherlands 4&3 in their showdown.

At Alwoodley, Torstensson, 16, savoured the biggest win of her young career with a composed and clinical display to beat Krawczynska as she joined a decorated roll of honour which includes major champions and Solheim Cup players such as Suzann Pettersen, Anna Nordqvist, Azahara Munoz and Georgia Hall.

Torstensson’s victory also gains her an exemption into Final Qualifying today for the AIG Women’s Open which begins on Thursday, The Women’s Amateur Championship, the US Girls’ Junior Championship and, by tradition, an invitation to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

“It feels amazing,” said Torstensson. “I can’t believe it really but I am so happy. I played some very steady golf. I didn’t make many mistakes which helped, and I played the par-5s very well.

Havanna Torstensson of Sweden won the R&A Girls Amateur at Alwoodley.

“It’s the biggest win of my career. I’m so grateful to be the winner and I’m already looking forward to playing again next year.

“I was very nervous starting off this morning. This was the biggest championship I have ever played in so there were lots of nerves. I was so far ahead. My head was wondering what would happen if I won so it was important for me to try to stay in the moment.

“I was a little bit shaky over the putt to win it so it was a relief when it went in. Matylda maybe didn’t play her best but sometimes that happens. I reached the quarter-finals last year and I learned a lot from that. I brought all that experience into this week and it’s really helped. I’m so happy.”

Olsson Mörk capped a glorious week for his country with his impressive comeback in the final which earns him exemptions into Final Qualifying for The Open, The Amateur Championship and the US Junior Boys’ Championship.

Past champions include José María Olazábal, Sergio Garcia, Sheffield’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and David Howell.

Speaking with the trophy at Moortown, Olsson Mörk said: “I tried to play my own game, using my 2 and 4-iron a lot to keep the ball in play. I think I only hit driver two times today.

"To win the 18th and go into the afternoon only one down felt like anything could happen. It’s been a great week for Sweden to win both titles.”

The 17-year-old went to the same high school as PGA TOUR winner and Ryder Cup player Ludvig Åberg.

Elsewhere, David Ravetto claimed his maiden DP World Tour win with a stunning closing round of 64 as nearest challenger Jesper Svensson fell away at the 16th hole of the D+D REAL Czech Masters.

Ravetto, 27, set a fierce pace with six birdies on Sunday’s front nine in Prague to turn a one-shot overnight deficit to Svensson into a three-shot lead.

Svensson came back with a birdie at the 10th and was within one when Ravetto bogeyed the 12th, with both men securing birdies on the 13th and 15th before the key moment arrived.

Svensson found trouble off the 16th tee for the second day in succession but, in contrast to his astonishing rescue act on Saturday when he hit a three wood 311 yards out of the fairway into the heart of the green, this time he took four to reach the green and then three-putted.

Ravetto putted his ball close from just short of the green and tidied up for birdie to move to 23 under par and open a four-shot lead that he never relinquished.

He said: “I felt good all week, we had a strategy to just go and have fun and it worked well. Of course I had some pressure, I had shaky hands, but that’s what you practise for."