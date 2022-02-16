Tanner Eberle double in vain as Sheffield Steelers suffer rare defeat to Glasgow Clan

Not since November 2019 has a Steelers team fallen to the Clan, but that was the case last night as Glasgow claimed a 5-3 victory.
Steelers got off to a slow start and found themselves 3-0 down midway through the second period before Tanner Eberle pulled a goal back.
And when Kevin Schulze scored with a wrist shot from the blue line with under two minutes to play in the middle period, Sheffield suddenly had hope.
But Glasgow scored twice in the opening three minutes of the third period and Steelers’ only response was a second of the night for Eberle.