THE possibility of playing for boyhood team Sheffield Steelers alongside his older brother will be a major motivating factor in the next few years for Tate Shudra.

Having come through the Steel City’s junior system, the younger Shudra spent time out of his comfort zone at Leeds Knights and Blackburn Hawks in recent years before returning ‘home’ last season to play for Sheffield Steeldogs.

In what was a generally frustrating NIHL National campaign for the team, 19-year-old Shudra’s development was one of the rare highlights.

It was also a season of major progress for older brother Cole across the way at the Utilita Arena, proving a significant contributor to the Steelers’ treble-winning campaign.

AIMING HIGH: Tate Shudra, pictured in action for Sheffield Steeldogs against Leeds Knights last season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Having seen his brother’s stock rise in recent months, the younger Shudra will now get the chance to train alongside him regularly after signing a two-way deal between the teams.

The dream scenario, for both players and dad Ron – a Steelers legend from the 90s – is to one day play in the same Steelers team. The two have previously enjoyed success on the same team together, being part of the Leeds Knights’ roster that did the NIHL National league and play-off double in 2023.

“Getting to play for the team I have always looked up to is a dream,” said Tate, who posted six goals and five assists in 46 appearances for the Steeldogs during 2023-24. “If I am able to do that alongside Cole then that would be the ultimate experience.

“There is a long way to go before that happens though and playing for the Steeldogs and training with the Steelers can only help me.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Cole Shudra and Tate Shudra celebrate Leeds Knights' NIHL National league and play-off double in 2023.

“I’m so proud of how Cole has worked so hard to become a full-time professional and I want to emulate him.”

Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan said Shudra showed a willingness to stand up and be counted last season when numbers were low, regularly showing the potential to one day go on to play at the higher level.

“Tate has all the attributes to continue to develop into an established NIHL player and with time and support, potentially even higher.” said Morgan.

“When numbers were low last season and he had the opportunity to step up and play on our top two lines, he did just that and stepped up.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him play an even more important role on the team this coming season.”

Father Ron admits his own dream is to see his two sons lace up together for the team he became a legend for in the 1990s.

"“I’m proud of both Cole and Tate,” said Shudra Snr. “Cole battled hard through the ranks, did the dirty work and then took his chance with both hands last year with the Steelers, helping them have a most incredible year.

“Tate’s journey is following the same route. He dropped down the leagues to gain valuable ice time and made the jump to the Dogs last year. He must have impressed for them to bring him back and sign him to a two-way deal with the Steelers.