Taxis, trains and automobiles: How rebranded Yorkshire Dragons overcame nightmare journey to reach BCB Trophy final

Three hours before tip-off of a knockout semi-final in Falkirk on Friday night, the players of Yorkshire Dragons Basketball Club found themselves huddled under a motorway bridge outside Carlisle, sheltering from the rain, 100 miles from their destination.

The mini-bus taking the seven players and coaching staff of the recently-rebranded British Championship Basketball club had broken down on the M6, south of the Scottish border.

First-year head coach Paul Cantwell had been frantically hitting the phones, trying to raise the RAC and the minibus company, but to no avail.

“If we missed the game we might have had to forfeit it…a Trophy semi-final,” says Cantwell.

On the up: Nick Lewis of Yorkshire Dragons attacks the Falkirk Fury defence en route to a very dramatic BCB Trophy semi-final victory.

“But the guys never lost faith. We hopped over a fence, trekked through a field and found dry land, sheltered under a bridge. I finally got through to a Carlisle cab company who came and picked us up and took us the rest of the way.

“We managed to get tip-off put back from 7.30pm to 8.15pm, and finally got there at 7.40pm.

“The lads were soaking wet, I just said we’ve got to be professional and do a job…”

Not only did they make it, but they won that semi-final against Falkirk Fury to book a place in the BCB Trophy final against Birmingham Rockets next March.

The players of Yorkshire Dragons passed a huge character test in their BCB Trophy semi-final.

“It was a huge test of character,” said Cantwell. “We’re stood in the rain but the players are making light of it. These are the stories we’re going to be telling at the end of the season.

“And it wasn’t the end of it. With no bus to take us home we had to get a hotel, so didn’t get to bed until 2am and then we were on the train home at 6.40am. It took four trains to get back. Then we reviewed our opponents for the next night and although we were a little sluggish first quarter, won that game as well.”

It was a weekend that summed up the about-turn the Dragons organisation has enjoyed in recent months.

Last season they avoided relegation from the second tier by a league restructure. In the summer, the team that since its genesis in 2001 had been Bradford Dragons, was rebranded as Yorkshire, having played at Calderdale College in Halifax for the last few years.

Yorkshire Dragons new head coach Paul Cantwell.

“That was one of the reasons,” explains director Richard Crowder, a driving force behind the rebrand and one of the lucky ones who made it up to Falkirk on time on Friday. “Plus, we are the only second-tier basketball club for around 100 miles, so we thought let’s come up with a new name.

“We’ve got a new management, a new direction, a new business plan, let’s refresh everything, try and make it more vibrant and exciting for the kids. It was time to show how forward-looking we wanted to be.

“The ambition is to be the premier basketball club at our level in Yorkshire, to grow the junior club in Halifax, Bradford and the surrounding area. To get more people to our games, make it a family atmosphere and make it a profitable club. With the right team, management and leadership, we can get there.

“Paul has brought fresh thinking. We’ve brought players in that weren’t getting the court time they were wanting, and they can get that court time with us.

“We’ve managed to control costs and have been transparent with our players. We’re not a rich club, we don’t have deep pockets, we need to spend our money wisely. In a short period we’ve turned it around.”

Their run to the Trophy final is no flash in the pan, either, more a by-product of a start to the season that has reaped seven wins from eight.

Cantwell, a former Manchester Giants assistant coach in the professional BBL, has brought in players he knows – like former Sheffield Sharks guard Nick Lewis.

