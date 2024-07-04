Team GB cycling squad will benefit from experience of Yorkshire's Lizzie Deignan
The 35-year-old, a silver medallist on her debut at London 2012, joins three-time national champion Pfeiffer Georgi, national time-trial champion Anna Henderson and Anna Morris in the road race team.
Elinor Barker will be joined by second-time Olympians Neah Evans and Josie Knight as well as debutants Anna Morris and Jess Roberts in Great Britain’s Olympic cycling squad in the wake of Katie Archibald’s injury.
Tom Pidcock’s spot on both the mountain bike and road race teams had been announced, as had that of Yorkshire duo Ollie Wood and Charlie Tanfield in the men’s track endurance squad.
British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “We’re blessed with an incredible depth of talent and experience across all five of the cycling disciplines. I know that the squad will benefit hugely from the likes of Lizzie Deignan.”