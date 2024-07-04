Team GB cycling squad will benefit from experience of Yorkshire's Lizzie Deignan

Lizzie Deignan is going to her fourth Olympics after being selected by Team GB to ride in the women’s road race.

The 35-year-old, a silver medallist on her debut at London 2012, joins three-time national champion Pfeiffer Georgi, national time-trial champion Anna Henderson and Anna Morris in the road race team.

Elinor Barker will be joined by second-time Olympians Neah Evans and Josie Knight as well as debutants Anna Morris and Jess Roberts in Great Britain’s Olympic cycling squad in the wake of Katie Archibald’s injury.

Tom Pidcock’s spot on both the mountain bike and road race teams had been announced, as had that of Yorkshire duo Ollie Wood and Charlie Tanfield in the men’s track endurance squad.

Lizzie Deignan of Yorkshire is going to a fourth Olympics (Picture: SWPix.com)