Former jockey Nicholls completed a rare double of having rode and trained the winner of the race, which is run immediately before the Derby - on the fifth anniversary of the death of his father - David “Dandy” Nicholls, the man known as The Sprint King.

Sessay-based Nicholls said: “Was a great day to go down and win a big race like that, it was brilliant. He’s improved all season and we are only a small team so to go down and win a big pot like that was great.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dad used to target the Dash and a few other races so it was a bit weird really being on that day. Emotions were high, but it was good to get a win and I’d say he’d be pretty proud of that achievement.”

Tees Spirit ridden by Barry McHugh is lead back into the parade ring by Clare Nicholls after winning The Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap on Derby Day (Picture: PA)

Nicholls said the win also helped him appreciate the brilliance of his father, who died aged 61 in June 2017, who won four group ones - two Nunthorpe Stakes, the July Cup and Haydock Sprint Cup as well as four renewals of the Dash between 1997 and 2009, including Rudi’s Pet - ridden by his son in 2002.

“I took it for granted when I was rising what he was doing on a weekly basis for a few years whether it was here, France or Ireland we were sending out big winners most Saturdays in all those sprints and now I am training I really do appreciate how hard it is in every aspect - getting the horses, keeping the owners and then going to win the races.”

Having done the job himself, Nicholls was also full of praise for jockey Barry McHugh, who piloted the 10-1 shot to success in the highly-competitive race.

“Barry is a very underestimated rider in my opinion. He’s a very tactically-aware rider and he didn’t pick his whip up; he kept the horse balanced has gone over to the rail and won. It was as good for him as for me - he’s a big part of the team.

Tees Spirit ridden by Barry McHugh (bottom right) wins The Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap on Derby Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom (Picture: John Walton/PA Wire)

“Him and Connor Murtagh come in to ride out so I was pleased for them.”

Nicholls’ wife Clare - former jockey Clare Roche - who also rides Tees Sprit out led the horse and rider back into a huge reception.

“Clare is brilliant with the horses, she used to ride for my old man as well, she as much a trainer as I am so deserves the plaudits too,” he said.

Mo Celita - was The Ranch’s big star last season, racking up six wins including a listed success in France, the Prix Moonlight Cloud at Deauville, but has failed to fire on two appearances so far this season.

Racegoers watch as Tees Spirit ridden by jockey Barry McHugh win the Simpex Express 'Dash' Handicap on Derby Day (Picture: PA)

She was due to run at Salisbury tomorrow, but looks set to skip that appointment and head to Ayr a week today, where predicted softer ground is more to her liking.

“She’s ready, we are just waiting on the softer ground, Ayr looks like they are due a good bit so she will go up there a week today, all being well.

“Winning the listed race was very good, she’s a credit to the yard and it would be nice to repay the owners as they have kept her in training this year.

Nicholls also has a runner at this week’s Royal Ascot meeting, the aptly-named King’s Crown in the six furlong Coventry Stakes on Tuesday.

“He’s done nothing wrong this year. [Owner] Dave Stone is a big supporter of mine. We were meant to have Mamba Wamba run there last year but unfortunately she couldn’t go, but he’s been keen to have a runner down there.

“The owners pay the bills, he’s won his maiden and there’s other options for him throughout the year, so we will let him take his chance.”

Nicholls also has high hopes for Thornaby Beauty, a two-year-old filly who ran very green on debut, who is owned by the same connections as Tees Spirit.

Nicholls admits running a small yard is a tough proposition with himself and Clare starting from scratch with just two horses.

Speaking on Thursday, the day BHA plans to take 300 races out of the calendar were shelved by racing chiefs, Nicholls said: “Everyone knows the problems in racing with the prize money. They are on again about losing 300 races but they haven’t got a clue what they are doing.

“I think they could solve it with a pari-mutuel-type system. It is a simple solution.

“If it was up to me, I’d just have a break - three weeks off jump racing in July which is a complete waste of time and have three weeks off flat racing at the end of November.

“They talk about people having betting problems, well have a break. There’s enough racing. If you can’t bet enough at Stratford between 12 and 6 o’clock then I don’t see why we have to go to Wolverhampton for 9pm.

“No one is interested in it, it is just run for the bookmakers.”

Nicholls says the prevalence of smaller fields can help, but overall changes need to be made.

“Some days it’s great for a yard like me when I can look and say that’s going to be a small field that helps getting winners, but as an industry they would never say we will have a Monday off or a Tuesday when there’s no-one there. I’d be all for more Sunday racing where they can pull in families and create interest and atmosphere.